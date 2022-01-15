See This $1.3M Estate, Newly-Listed In Chatham

CHATHAM, NJ — It's the first time in 40 years that this Chatham estate has hit the market and it's ready to explore with a 3D walkthrough or in-person tour.

Situated on over a quarter-acre of property, it has a park-like backyard and spots for outdoor entertaining. The interior has all the right touches, including an in-home office, expansive storage spaces, eat-in kitchen and more.

Click the link below for more information and photos:

Address: 73 Fairmount Ave, Chatham, NJ

Price: $1377000

Square feet: 2760

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Listing Description: Own a piece of Chatham history! 1st availability in over 40 years. Two blocks to Midtown Direct train to NYC, walk to town and all schools. This home sits on over 1/4 acre and offers a backyard, deck, and extra-large driveway. Meticulously maintained in front and in back & professional landscaping, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The LR opens to the dining room with plenty of sunlight. An eat-in kitchen leads to the deck. This home also offers a large finished ground level with an office, full bath, living room with gas fireplace, plenty of closet space. The oversized 2 car garage has plenty of storage. Estate sale being sold "as is , home inspections for informational purposes only. Covid disclosures must be left at property for showings. Please wear masks, remove shoes.

Listed by: GIOVANA JOANN CARROLL, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

See more photos of the listing below, courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER REALTY:

