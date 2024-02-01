See the 10 most expensive homes sold in Des Moines area in 2023

The number of homes sold for $1 million or more in the core Des Moines metro area decreased slightly for the second straight year in 2023 as higher interest rates continued to weigh on the overall housing market.

In 2023, 72 homes sold for $1 million or more in the city of Des Moines and its suburbs in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties, according to data from county assessors. In 2022, 83 homes sold for more than $1 million and in 2021, 86.

When the Des Moines Register began tracking seven-figure home sales in 2015, only 10 homes sold for more than $1 million and none exceeded $1.1 million.

Here are the most expensive homes sold in 2023. Information in this report was compiled from publicly accessible county assessor records and publicly available home sales listings.

10. Indian Ridge Drive, Waukee: $1.68 million

This home on Indian Ridge Drive in Waukee, seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, sold for $1.7 million in 2023.

This five-bedroom, six-bathroom home built in 2022 has 3,367 square feet of living space. Nestled in Waukee's Painted Woods development and backing up to a forest, it features a 20-foot-tall entryway leading to a spacious main level perfect for entertaining, according to the home's sales listing.

Among other features: quartz counters, a "waterfall center island" and a hidden pantry in the kitchen. The master bedroom has a soaker tub, a glass-enclosed shower and a walk-in closet connected to a laundry area.

On the bottom floor is a wet bar, a game-table area and a large space for entertaining guests. There is walk-out access to the backyard and a covered patio.

9. Eagle Drive, Waukee: $1.69 million

This home on Eagle Drive in Waukee, seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, sold for $1.7 million in 2023.

Built in 2011, this ranch-style home has 3,303 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The first floor features a den, a dining room with a tray ceiling and a large island kitchen with a walk-in pantry.

The basement has a family room, a recreation room and a wet bar. There also is a four-car garage, sports court and a fenced yard.

8. Townsend Drive, Clive: $1.84 million

This home on Townsend Drive in Clive, seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, sold last year for $1.8 million in 2023.

Built in 2023, this home has 2,730 square feet of living space and features five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-baths. The first floor has an entryway with a 20-foot-tall ceiling, a kitchen with a center island and a walk-in pantry.

In the basement is a wet bar, two bedrooms and tile floors.

7. Turnberry Drive, West Des Moines: $1.95 million

This home on Turnberry Drive in West Des Moines sold for $1.9 million in 2023.

Located in the Turnberry Estates luxury neighborhood in West Des Moines, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home rests on about 2 acres and has almost 5,000 square feet of living space. Built in 2000, it has been extensively updated, according to the home listing.

The living room features 15-foot glass doors leading to a three-season porch. There is a stone wine room and a large family room with a pool table. The home features six fireplaces, a brick driveway and terraced backyard with two patios. Located just off of Mills Civic Parkway, it is close to Valley West High School and entertainment venues on Jordan Creek Parkway.

6. Northwest 181st Street, Clive: $1.951 million

This home on Northwest 181st Street in Clive, seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, sold for $1.95 million in 2023.

Built in 2022 this ranch-style home has 3,773 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The first floor features a vaulted family room with a gas fireplace, French doors and a kitchen with a center island.

The basement features a recreation room with a wet bar, golf simulator room and a theater.

5. Northwest 100th Street, Johnston: $2 million

This home on Northwest 100th Street in Johnston sold for $2 million in 2023.

Built in 2008, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on 3.1 acres and has 4,820 square feet of living space. The top level features a wood-burning fireplace, living room and deck and a den with a gas-powered fireplace.

Its bottom level was finished in 2014 and has a theater room, "man cave" and wet bar with a refrigerator, oven and microwave. Decks, patios and fire pits are incorporated into its design. A separate building has room to store campers or boats up to 45 feet long. A gate added in front of the house in 2020 provides extra security.

4. Casady Drive, Des Moines: $2.25 million

James W. Hubbell Sr. built 1401 Casady Drive in 1927. The 7,021-square-foot home features three fireplaces.

Des Moines' famed Hubbell Mansion sold for $2.25 million in April. The 7,021-square-foot English Tudor-style home at 1401 Casady Drive was built by James W. Hubbell Sr., grandson of Frederick Hubbell, founder of the Hubbell real estate empire. The home has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and butler's quarters on the second floor.

Intricate brickwork, large, leaded-glass windows and an arched doorway have welcomed guests to the many galas the Hubbells and their children held there. The home features three fireplaces, including a limestone fireplace in the living room and another in the master bedroom.

The Hubbell family owned the home until its sale in 2000 to a couple from Virginia who worked for Wells Fargo. Then Nix Lauridsen, who owns the Ankeny-based Lauridsen health and food conglomerate, bought the home. It is the second of three Hubbell mansions built in Des Moines.

James W. Hubbell Sr. built 1401 Casady Drive in 1927. A Frigidaire refrigerator original to the house sits in the pantry off the kitchen and still works.

3. Southeast Southfork Drive, Waukee: $2.3 million

This home on Southeast Southfork Drive in Waukee, seen on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, sold for $2.3 million in 2023.

Built in 1991, this ranch-style home has four bedrooms and 5½ baths. The first floor features vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a covered deck.

The basement has a recreation room with a wet bar and fireplace, two bedrooms with walk-in closets and a game room.

2. Northwest 100th Street, Johnston: $2.48 million

This home on Northwest 100th Street in Johnston sold for $2.5 million in 2023.

Built in 2001, this home sits in a gated community on 7.1 acres of land. The home has 4,360 square feet of living space and was remodeled in 2022. The listing describes this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home as "one-of-a-kind," with a pool, cabana and pool house.

A two-story entrance opens up to an open floor plan, and a catwalk overlooks the living room. The bottom level features a wet bar with a recreation room. The primary bedroom, a suite with marble counters, heated floors and a soaker tub, has access to two decks. The home also has a heated, 3-car garage. A separate building has an office and shop space.

1. Bella Strada Lane, Johnston: $3.4 million

This home on Bella Strada Lane in Johnston was the most expensive home in the Des Moines metro area to sell in 2023 and sold for $3.4 million.

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home built in 2017 has an elevator. Fireplaces can be controlled from a cellphone.

The main level features an open living room. The kitchen can seat up to 10 people and features an 11-foot-long island. The master bedroom has French doors leading to a private deck, a three-sided Italian fireplace and a coffee bar.

Heated tile floors, a soaking tub and an aromatherapy shower are in the master bathroom. The home also features a conference room with two offices.

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Most expensive homes sold in the Des Moines area in 2023