See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

America is still in the midst of a health crisis triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, this has brought financial hardship to many Americans — especially because most have insufficient emergency funds. In a recent GOBankingRates survey, nearly half of those polled claimed to have less than one month of emergency savings tucked away, and fewer than 19% have more than six months of savings. At times like these, it’s more important than ever to focus on just how much income you take home from your paycheck so you can budget appropriately going forward.

To that end, GOBankingRates analyzed the tax burden on a hypothetical $100,000 salary to find how much take-home pay varied by state. Data was analyzed for both single and married filers. Seven states have a tax burden as low as 16.28% for married filers: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. The tax burden is highest for single filers in Oregon, coming in at 30.39% for single filers earning $100,000.

One good way to use this data during the current financial crisis is to divide your anticipated take-home pay into a usable budget. Most advisers suggest some variation of a 50/30/20 budget, in which 50% of your income goes to necessities, 30% is for discretionary items and 20% is for savings. In uncertain economic times, you can try to whittle down the 30% category and shift more toward your savings. You may also be able to negotiate the payments on some of your bills in the “necessity” category as well. For example, some credit card issuers may be willing to allow you to defer payments or interest for a month or more during the current crisis.

More than anything, times of economic stress further emphasize the ongoing need for an emergency fund. After this crisis passes, which it surely will, take the opportunity during the subsequent economic recovery to tuck away more money than you’re used to for savings. In the meantime, divert any extra income you may have toward your emergency fund. Focus on your take-home pay when figuring out your budget throughout the current crisis and beyond.

Last updated: April 28, 2021

Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.
Montgomery, Alabama, USA with the State Capitol at dawn.

Alabama

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,094

  • Tax burden: 27.09%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,042.08

  • Take home pay: $72,906

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,959

  • Tax burden: 19.96%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.65

  • Take home pay: $80,041

The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.
The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.

Alaska

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,754

  • Tax burden: 22.75%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

  • Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,279

  • Tax burden: 16.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

  • Take home pay: $83,721

Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.
Colorful townhouses on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.

Arizona

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $25,768

  • Tax burden: 25.77%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $991.08

  • Take home pay: $74,232

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,393

  • Tax burden: 18.39%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $707.42

  • Take home pay: $81,607

Bentonville Arkansas
Bentonville Arkansas

Arkansas

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,749

  • Tax burden: 27.75%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,067.27

  • Take home pay: $72,251

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,484

  • Tax burden: 20.48%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $787.85

  • Take home pay: $79,516

Yachts berth in the Petaluma River turning basin under an autumn sunset.
Yachts berth in the Petaluma River turning basin under an autumn sunset.

California

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,069

  • Tax burden: 28.07%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,079.58

  • Take home pay: $71,931

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,461

  • Tax burden: 18.46%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $710.04

  • Take home pay: $81,539

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - DECEMBER 13, 2015: United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - DECEMBER 13, 2015: United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel.

Colorado

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,810

  • Tax burden: 26.81%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,031.15

  • Take home pay: $73,190

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,761

  • Tax burden: 19.76%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $760.04

  • Take home pay: $80,239

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Connecticut

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,122

  • Tax burden: 27.12%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.15

  • Take home pay: $72,878

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,639

  • Tax burden: 19.64%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $755.35

  • Take home pay: $80,361

Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.
Wilmington is the largest city in the state of Delaware, United States and is located at the confluence of the Christina River and Brandywine Creek.

Delaware

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,519

  • Tax burden: 27.52%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,058.42

  • Take home pay: $72,481

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,226

  • Tax burden: 20.23%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $777.92

  • Take home pay: $79,774

Sunset pier in Oldsmar Florida.
Sunset pier in Oldsmar Florida.

Florida

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,754

  • Tax burden: 22.75%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

  • Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,279

  • Tax burden: 16.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

  • Take home pay: $83,721

Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.
Atlanta, Georgia, USA midtown skyline from PIedmont Park.

Georgia

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,619

  • Tax burden: 27.62%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,062.27

  • Take home pay: $72,381

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,368

  • Tax burden: 20.37%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $783.38

  • Take home pay: $79,632

Scenic Honolulu Oahu Hawaii Suburban Neighborhood.
Scenic Honolulu Oahu Hawaii Suburban Neighborhood.

Hawaii

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $29,235

  • Tax burden: 29.24%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,124.42

  • Take home pay: $70,765

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,063

  • Tax burden: 21.06%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $810.12

  • Take home pay: $78,937

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.
The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,559

  • Tax burden: 28.56%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,098.42

  • Take home pay: $71,441

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,959

  • Tax burden: 20.96%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $806.12

  • Take home pay: $79,041

Schaumburg, Illinois - office buildings reflected in the lake.
Schaumburg, Illinois - office buildings reflected in the lake.

Illinois

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,090

  • Tax burden: 27.09%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,041.92

  • Take home pay: $72,910

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,001

  • Tax burden: 20.00%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $769.27

  • Take home pay: $79,999

Bloomington, Indiana - June 7, 2019: Indiana University Bloomington in late Spring and early Summer - Image.
Bloomington, Indiana - June 7, 2019: Indiana University Bloomington in late Spring and early Summer - Image.

Indiana

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $25,583

  • Tax burden: 25.58%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $983.96

  • Take home pay: $74,417

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,708

  • Tax burden: 18.71%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $719.54

  • Take home pay: $81,292

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.
Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

Iowa

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,261

  • Tax burden: 28.26%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,086.96

  • Take home pay: $71,739

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,728

  • Tax burden: 20.73%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.23

  • Take home pay: $79,272

topeka kansas downtown at night.
topeka kansas downtown at night.

Kansas

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,290

  • Tax burden: 27.29%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,049.62

  • Take home pay: $72,710

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,650

  • Tax burden: 19.65%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $755.77

  • Take home pay: $80,350

kentucky
kentucky

Kentucky

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,134

  • Tax burden: 27.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62

  • Take home pay: $72,866

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,039

  • Tax burden: 20.04%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73

  • Take home pay: $79,961

Louisiana State CapitolLouisiana State Capitol.
Louisiana State CapitolLouisiana State Capitol.

Louisiana

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,760

  • Tax burden: 26.76%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,029.23

  • Take home pay: $73,240

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,787

  • Tax burden: 18.79%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $722.58

  • Take home pay: $81,213

BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.
BAR HARBOR-OCT 17: Bar Harbor architecture in downtown near Frenchman Bay in Maine, USA on October 17, 2015.

Maine

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,596

  • Tax burden: 28.60%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,099.85

  • Take home pay: $71,404

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,933

  • Tax burden: 20.93%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $805.12

  • Take home pay: $79,067

Colourful row homes in Charles Village in Baltimore Maryland
Colourful row homes in Charles Village in Baltimore Maryland

Maryland

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,863

  • Tax burden: 26.86%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,033.19

  • Take home pay: $73,137

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,799

  • Tax burden: 19.80%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $761.50

  • Take home pay: $80,201

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - May 1, 2017: Evening view of the Piers Park brick walkway located in the East Boston neighborhood.
Boston, Massachusetts, USA - May 1, 2017: Evening view of the Piers Park brick walkway located in the East Boston neighborhood.

Massachusetts

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,134

  • Tax burden: 27.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62

  • Take home pay: $72,866

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,039

  • Tax burden: 20.04%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73

  • Take home pay: $79,961

Downtown Lansing skyline buildings with Grand River and building reflections.
Downtown Lansing skyline buildings with Grand River and building reflections.

Michigan

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,477

  • Tax burden: 26.48%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,018.35

  • Take home pay: $73,523

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,475

  • Tax burden: 19.48%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $749.04

  • Take home pay: $80,525

St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.
St Paul downtown skyline at sunset during christmas.

Minnesota

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,320

  • Tax burden: 28.32%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,089.23

  • Take home pay: $71,680

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,821

  • Tax burden: 20.82%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $800.81

  • Take home pay: $79,179

Mississippi
Mississippi

Mississippi

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,954

  • Tax burden: 26.95%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.69

  • Take home pay: $73,046

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,859

  • Tax burden: 19.86%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $763.81

  • Take home pay: $80,141

Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.
Looking East at downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Missouri

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,302

  • Tax burden: 27.30%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.08

  • Take home pay: $72,698

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,157

  • Tax burden: 20.16%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $775.27

  • Take home pay: $79,843

HELENA, MONTANA - JULY 19: Montana State Capitol at 1301 E 6th Avenue on July 19, 2017 in Helena, Montana.
HELENA, MONTANA - JULY 19: Montana State Capitol at 1301 E 6th Avenue on July 19, 2017 in Helena, Montana.

Montana

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,212

  • Tax burden: 28.21%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,085.08

  • Take home pay: $71,788

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,881

  • Tax burden: 20.88%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $803.12

  • Take home pay: $79,119

Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.
Midtown Crossing Omaha Nebraska Aerial.

Nebraska

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,835

  • Tax burden: 27.84%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,070.58

  • Take home pay: $72,165

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,600

  • Tax burden: 19.60%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $753.85

  • Take home pay: $80,400

Las Vegas, USA - January 3, 2018 : Binion&#39;s Gambling Hall on Fremont Street with many neon lights and tourists.
Las Vegas, USA - January 3, 2018 : Binion's Gambling Hall on Fremont Street with many neon lights and tourists.

Nevada

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,754

  • Tax burden: 22.75%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

  • Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,279

  • Tax burden: 16.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

  • Take home pay: $83,721

Laconia is a city in Belknap County, New Hampshire, United States.
Laconia is a city in Belknap County, New Hampshire, United States.

New Hampshire

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,134

  • Tax burden: 27.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62

  • Take home pay: $72,866

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,039

  • Tax burden: 20.04%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73

  • Take home pay: $79,961

FORT LEE, NJ - JUNE 30: George Washington Bridge at sunrise on June 30, 2012 in Fort Lee, NJ.
FORT LEE, NJ - JUNE 30: George Washington Bridge at sunrise on June 30, 2012 in Fort Lee, NJ.

New Jersey

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,210

  • Tax burden: 26.21%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,008.08

  • Take home pay: $73,790

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,756

  • Tax burden: 17.76%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $682.92

  • Take home pay: $82,244

Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,767

  • Tax burden: 26.77%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,029.50

  • Take home pay: $73,233

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,556

  • Tax burden: 19.56%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $752.15

  • Take home pay: $80,444

Upper West Side buildings and Central Park in Fall.
Upper West Side buildings and Central Park in Fall.

New York

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,926

  • Tax burden: 27.93%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,074.08

  • Take home pay: $72,074

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,333

  • Tax burden: 20.33%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $782.04

  • Take home pay: $79,667

&quot;Brown House framed by color changing leaves.
"Brown House framed by color changing leaves.

North Carolina

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,353

  • Tax burden: 27.35%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,052.04

  • Take home pay: $72,647

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,227

  • Tax burden: 20.23%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $777.96

  • Take home pay: $79,773

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $24,170

  • Tax burden: 24.17%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $929.62

  • Take home pay: $75,830

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,194

  • Tax burden: 17.19%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $661.31

  • Take home pay: $82,806

&quot;Toledo, Ohio downtown highrise buildings with a park in the foreground.
"Toledo, Ohio downtown highrise buildings with a park in the foreground.

Ohio

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $24,846

  • Tax burden: 24.85%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $955.62

  • Take home pay: $75,154

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,955

  • Tax burden: 17.96%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $690.58

  • Take home pay: $82,045

Oklahoma City, OK, USA &#xe2;&#x80;&#x93;.
Oklahoma City, OK, USA â€“.

Oklahoma

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,946

  • Tax burden: 26.95%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.38

  • Take home pay: $73,054

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,684

  • Tax burden: 19.68%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $757.08

  • Take home pay: $80,316

It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.
It is a beautiful scene with the sunset, but the large beach houses are located on a low land that could be in jeopardy if there is a tsunami wave.

Oregon

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $30,389

  • Tax burden: 30.39%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,168.81

  • Take home pay: $69,611

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,549

  • Tax burden: 22.55%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $867.27

  • Take home pay: $77,451

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA at historic Independence Hall during autumn season.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA at historic Independence Hall during autumn season.

Pennsylvania

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $25,443

  • Tax burden: 25.44%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $978.58

  • Take home pay: $74,557

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,588

  • Tax burden: 18.59%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $714.92

  • Take home pay: $81,412

Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the Providence River at twilight.

Rhode Island

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,263

  • Tax burden: 26.26%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,010.12

  • Take home pay: $73,737

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,199

  • Tax burden: 19.20%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $738.42

  • Take home pay: $80,801

Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.
Downtown Charleston, South Carolina in the early evening.

South Carolina

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,363

  • Tax burden: 28.36%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,090.88

  • Take home pay: $71,637

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,020

  • Tax burden: 21.02%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $808.46

  • Take home pay: $78,980

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,754

  • Tax burden: $22,754

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

  • Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,279

  • Tax burden: 16.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

  • Take home pay: $83,721

View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.
View of Downtown Nashville during a beautiful early morning.

Tennessee

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $23,630

  • Tax burden: 23.63%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $908.85

  • Take home pay: $76,370

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,031

  • Tax burden: 17.03%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $655.04

  • Take home pay: $82,969

View over the Dealey Plaza in the city of Dallas.
View over the Dealey Plaza in the city of Dallas.

Texas

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,754

  • Tax burden: 22.75%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

  • Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,279

  • Tax burden: 16.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

  • Take home pay: $83,721

Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.
Salt Lake City is the capital and the most populous municipality of the U.

Utah

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,090

  • Tax burden: 27.09%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,041.92

  • Take home pay: $72,910

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,001

  • Tax burden: 20.00%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $769.27

  • Take home pay: $79,999

Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.
Rutland is a city in Rutland County, Vermont, United States.

Vermont

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,249

  • Tax burden: 27.25%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,048.04

  • Take home pay: $72,751

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,092

  • Tax burden: 19.09%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $734.31

  • Take home pay: $80,908

Tysons Corner, Virginia highrise office buildings.
Tysons Corner, Virginia highrise office buildings.

Virginia

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,534

  • Tax burden: 27.53%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,059.00

  • Take home pay: $72,466

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,346

  • Tax burden: 20.35%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $782.54

  • Take home pay: $79,654

View of Lake Washington in Kirkland, Washington.
View of Lake Washington in Kirkland, Washington.

Washington

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,754

  • Tax burden: 22.75%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

  • Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,279

  • Tax burden: 16.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

  • Take home pay: $83,721

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.
Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

West Virginia

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,323

  • Tax burden: 27.32%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.88

  • Take home pay: $72,677

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,042

  • Tax burden: 20.04%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.85

  • Take home pay: $79,958

Wisconsin farm and corn field near Madison.
Wisconsin farm and corn field near Madison.

Wisconsin

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,848

  • Tax burden: 27.85%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,071.08

  • Take home pay: $72,152

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,463

  • Tax burden: 20.46%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $787.04

  • Take home pay: $79,537

Wyoming
Wyoming

Wyoming

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,754

  • Tax burden: 22.75%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

  • Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,279

  • Tax burden: 16.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

  • Take home pay: $83,721

Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to find what a $100,000 salary looks like in every state, sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2020 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax, with its rate sourced from ADP. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross biweekly paycheck, the after income tax biweekly paycheck for each state and the total amount taken out of each biweekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected and up to date as of March 10, 2020.

