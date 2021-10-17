See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State
America is still in the midst of a health crisis triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, this has brought financial hardship to many Americans -- especially because most have insufficient emergency funds. In a recent GOBankingRates survey, nearly half of those polled claimed to have less than one month of emergency savings tucked away, and fewer than 19% have more than six months of savings. At times like these, it’s more important than ever to focus on just how much income you take home from your paycheck so you can budget appropriately going forward.
To that end, GOBankingRates analyzed the tax burden on a hypothetical $100,000 salary to find how much take-home pay varied by state. Data was analyzed for both single and married filers. Seven states have a tax burden as low as 16.28% for married filers: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. The tax burden is highest for single filers in Oregon, coming in at 30.39% for single filers earning $100,000.
One good way to use this data during the current financial crisis is to divide your anticipated take-home pay into a usable budget. Most advisers suggest some variation of a 50/30/20 budget, in which 50% of your income goes to necessities, 30% is for discretionary items and 20% is for savings. In uncertain economic times, you can try to whittle down the 30% category and shift more toward your savings. You may also be able to negotiate the payments on some of your bills in the “necessity” category as well. For example, some credit card issuers may be willing to allow you to defer payments or interest for a month or more during the current crisis.
More than anything, times of economic stress further emphasize the ongoing need for an emergency fund. After this crisis passes, which it surely will, take the opportunity during the subsequent economic recovery to tuck away more money than you’re used to for savings. In the meantime, divert any extra income you may have toward your emergency fund. Focus on your take-home pay when figuring out your budget throughout the current crisis and beyond.
Alabama
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,094
Tax burden: 27.09%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,042.08
Take home pay: $72,906
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,959
Tax burden: 19.96%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.65
Take home pay: $80,041
Alaska
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,754
Tax burden: 22.75%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15
Take home pay: $77,246
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,279
Tax burden: 16.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12
Take home pay: $83,721
Arizona
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $25,768
Tax burden: 25.77%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $991.08
Take home pay: $74,232
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $18,393
Tax burden: 18.39%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $707.42
Take home pay: $81,607
Arkansas
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,749
Tax burden: 27.75%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,067.27
Take home pay: $72,251
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,484
Tax burden: 20.48%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $787.85
Take home pay: $79,516
California
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,069
Tax burden: 28.07%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,079.58
Take home pay: $71,931
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $18,461
Tax burden: 18.46%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $710.04
Take home pay: $81,539
Colorado
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,810
Tax burden: 26.81%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,031.15
Take home pay: $73,190
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,761
Tax burden: 19.76%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $760.04
Take home pay: $80,239
Connecticut
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,122
Tax burden: 27.12%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.15
Take home pay: $72,878
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,639
Tax burden: 19.64%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $755.35
Take home pay: $80,361
Delaware
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,519
Tax burden: 27.52%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,058.42
Take home pay: $72,481
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,226
Tax burden: 20.23%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $777.92
Take home pay: $79,774
Florida
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,754
Tax burden: 22.75%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15
Take home pay: $77,246
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,279
Tax burden: 16.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12
Take home pay: $83,721
Georgia
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,619
Tax burden: 27.62%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,062.27
Take home pay: $72,381
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,368
Tax burden: 20.37%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $783.38
Take home pay: $79,632
Hawaii
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $29,235
Tax burden: 29.24%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,124.42
Take home pay: $70,765
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,063
Tax burden: 21.06%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $810.12
Take home pay: $78,937
Idaho
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,559
Tax burden: 28.56%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,098.42
Take home pay: $71,441
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,959
Tax burden: 20.96%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $806.12
Take home pay: $79,041
Illinois
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,090
Tax burden: 27.09%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,041.92
Take home pay: $72,910
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,001
Tax burden: 20.00%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $769.27
Take home pay: $79,999
Indiana
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $25,583
Tax burden: 25.58%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $983.96
Take home pay: $74,417
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $18,708
Tax burden: 18.71%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $719.54
Take home pay: $81,292
Iowa
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,261
Tax burden: 28.26%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,086.96
Take home pay: $71,739
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,728
Tax burden: 20.73%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.23
Take home pay: $79,272
Kansas
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,290
Tax burden: 27.29%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,049.62
Take home pay: $72,710
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,650
Tax burden: 19.65%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $755.77
Take home pay: $80,350
Kentucky
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,134
Tax burden: 27.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62
Take home pay: $72,866
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,039
Tax burden: 20.04%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73
Take home pay: $79,961
Louisiana
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,760
Tax burden: 26.76%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,029.23
Take home pay: $73,240
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $18,787
Tax burden: 18.79%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $722.58
Take home pay: $81,213
Maine
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,596
Tax burden: 28.60%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,099.85
Take home pay: $71,404
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,933
Tax burden: 20.93%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $805.12
Take home pay: $79,067
Maryland
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,863
Tax burden: 26.86%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,033.19
Take home pay: $73,137
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,799
Tax burden: 19.80%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $761.50
Take home pay: $80,201
Massachusetts
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,134
Tax burden: 27.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62
Take home pay: $72,866
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,039
Tax burden: 20.04%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73
Take home pay: $79,961
Michigan
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,477
Tax burden: 26.48%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,018.35
Take home pay: $73,523
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,475
Tax burden: 19.48%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $749.04
Take home pay: $80,525
Minnesota
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,320
Tax burden: 28.32%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,089.23
Take home pay: $71,680
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,821
Tax burden: 20.82%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $800.81
Take home pay: $79,179
Mississippi
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,954
Tax burden: 26.95%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.69
Take home pay: $73,046
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,859
Tax burden: 19.86%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $763.81
Take home pay: $80,141
Missouri
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,302
Tax burden: 27.30%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.08
Take home pay: $72,698
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,157
Tax burden: 20.16%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $775.27
Take home pay: $79,843
Montana
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,212
Tax burden: 28.21%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,085.08
Take home pay: $71,788
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,881
Tax burden: 20.88%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $803.12
Take home pay: $79,119
Nebraska
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,835
Tax burden: 27.84%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,070.58
Take home pay: $72,165
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,600
Tax burden: 19.60%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $753.85
Take home pay: $80,400
Nevada
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,754
Tax burden: 22.75%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15
Take home pay: $77,246
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,279
Tax burden: 16.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12
Take home pay: $83,721
New Hampshire
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,134
Tax burden: 27.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62
Take home pay: $72,866
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,039
Tax burden: 20.04%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73
Take home pay: $79,961
New Jersey
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,210
Tax burden: 26.21%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,008.08
Take home pay: $73,790
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $17,756
Tax burden: 17.76%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $682.92
Take home pay: $82,244
New Mexico
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,767
Tax burden: 26.77%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,029.50
Take home pay: $73,233
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,556
Tax burden: 19.56%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $752.15
Take home pay: $80,444
New York
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,926
Tax burden: 27.93%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,074.08
Take home pay: $72,074
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,333
Tax burden: 20.33%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $782.04
Take home pay: $79,667
North Carolina
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,353
Tax burden: 27.35%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,052.04
Take home pay: $72,647
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,227
Tax burden: 20.23%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $777.96
Take home pay: $79,773
North Dakota
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $24,170
Tax burden: 24.17%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $929.62
Take home pay: $75,830
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $17,194
Tax burden: 17.19%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $661.31
Take home pay: $82,806
Ohio
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $24,846
Tax burden: 24.85%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $955.62
Take home pay: $75,154
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $17,955
Tax burden: 17.96%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $690.58
Take home pay: $82,045
Oklahoma
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,946
Tax burden: 26.95%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.38
Take home pay: $73,054
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,684
Tax burden: 19.68%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $757.08
Take home pay: $80,316
Oregon
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $30,389
Tax burden: 30.39%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,168.81
Take home pay: $69,611
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $22,549
Tax burden: 22.55%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $867.27
Take home pay: $77,451
Pennsylvania
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $25,443
Tax burden: 25.44%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $978.58
Take home pay: $74,557
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $18,588
Tax burden: 18.59%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $714.92
Take home pay: $81,412
Rhode Island
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,263
Tax burden: 26.26%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,010.12
Take home pay: $73,737
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,199
Tax burden: 19.20%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $738.42
Take home pay: $80,801
South Carolina
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,363
Tax burden: 28.36%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,090.88
Take home pay: $71,637
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,020
Tax burden: 21.02%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $808.46
Take home pay: $78,980
South Dakota
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,754
Tax burden: $22,754
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15
Take home pay: $77,246
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,279
Tax burden: 16.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12
Take home pay: $83,721
Tennessee
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $23,630
Tax burden: 23.63%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $908.85
Take home pay: $76,370
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $17,031
Tax burden: 17.03%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $655.04
Take home pay: $82,969
Texas
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,754
Tax burden: 22.75%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15
Take home pay: $77,246
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,279
Tax burden: 16.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12
Take home pay: $83,721
Utah
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,090
Tax burden: 27.09%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,041.92
Take home pay: $72,910
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,001
Tax burden: 20.00%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $769.27
Take home pay: $79,999
Vermont
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,249
Tax burden: 27.25%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,048.04
Take home pay: $72,751
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,092
Tax burden: 19.09%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $734.31
Take home pay: $80,908
Virginia
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,534
Tax burden: 27.53%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,059.00
Take home pay: $72,466
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,346
Tax burden: 20.35%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $782.54
Take home pay: $79,654
Washington
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,754
Tax burden: 22.75%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15
Take home pay: $77,246
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,279
Tax burden: 16.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12
Take home pay: $83,721
West Virginia
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,323
Tax burden: 27.32%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.88
Take home pay: $72,677
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,042
Tax burden: 20.04%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.85
Take home pay: $79,958
Wisconsin
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,848
Tax burden: 27.85%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,071.08
Take home pay: $72,152
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,463
Tax burden: 20.46%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $787.04
Take home pay: $79,537
Wyoming
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,754
Tax burden: 22.75%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15
Take home pay: $77,246
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,279
Tax burden: 16.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12
Take home pay: $83,721
Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to find what a $100,000 salary looks like in every state, sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2020 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax, with its rate sourced from ADP. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross biweekly paycheck, the after income tax biweekly paycheck for each state and the total amount taken out of each biweekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected and up to date as of March 10, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State