See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

America is still in the midst of a health crisis triggered by the global coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, this has brought financial hardship to many Americans -- especially because most have insufficient emergency funds. In a recent GOBankingRates survey, nearly half of those polled claimed to have less than one month of emergency savings tucked away, and fewer than 19% have more than six months of savings. At times like these, it’s more important than ever to focus on just how much income you take home from your paycheck so you can budget appropriately going forward.

To that end, GOBankingRates analyzed the tax burden on a hypothetical $100,000 salary to find how much take-home pay varied by state. Data was analyzed for both single and married filers. Seven states have a tax burden as low as 16.28% for married filers: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. The tax burden is highest for single filers in Oregon, coming in at 30.39% for single filers earning $100,000.

One good way to use this data during the current financial crisis is to divide your anticipated take-home pay into a usable budget. Most advisers suggest some variation of a 50/30/20 budget, in which 50% of your income goes to necessities, 30% is for discretionary items and 20% is for savings. In uncertain economic times, you can try to whittle down the 30% category and shift more toward your savings. You may also be able to negotiate the payments on some of your bills in the “necessity” category as well. For example, some credit card issuers may be willing to allow you to defer payments or interest for a month or more during the current crisis.

More than anything, times of economic stress further emphasize the ongoing need for an emergency fund. After this crisis passes, which it surely will, take the opportunity during the subsequent economic recovery to tuck away more money than you’re used to for savings. In the meantime, divert any extra income you may have toward your emergency fund. Focus on your take-home pay when figuring out your budget throughout the current crisis and beyond.

Last updated: Oct. 12, 2021

Alabama

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,094

Tax burden: 27.09%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,042.08

Take home pay: $72,906

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,959

Tax burden: 19.96%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.65

Take home pay: $80,041

Alaska

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,754

Tax burden: 22.75%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,279

Tax burden: 16.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12



Take home pay: $83,721

Arizona

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $25,768

Tax burden: 25.77%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $991.08

Take home pay: $74,232

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $18,393

Tax burden: 18.39%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $707.42

Take home pay: $81,607

Arkansas

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,749

Tax burden: 27.75%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,067.27

Take home pay: $72,251

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,484

Tax burden: 20.48%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $787.85

Take home pay: $79,516

California

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,069

Tax burden: 28.07%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,079.58

Take home pay: $71,931

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $18,461

Tax burden: 18.46%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $710.04

Take home pay: $81,539

Colorado

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,810

Tax burden: 26.81%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,031.15

Take home pay: $73,190

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,761

Tax burden: 19.76%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $760.04

Take home pay: $80,239

Connecticut

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,122

Tax burden: 27.12%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.15

Take home pay: $72,878

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,639

Tax burden: 19.64%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $755.35

Take home pay: $80,361

Delaware

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,519

Tax burden: 27.52%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,058.42

Take home pay: $72,481

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,226

Tax burden: 20.23%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $777.92

Take home pay: $79,774

Florida

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,754

Tax burden: 22.75%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,279

Tax burden: 16.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

Take home pay: $83,721

Georgia

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,619

Tax burden: 27.62%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,062.27

Take home pay: $72,381

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,368

Tax burden: 20.37%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $783.38

Take home pay: $79,632

Hawaii

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $29,235

Tax burden: 29.24%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,124.42

Take home pay: $70,765

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,063

Tax burden: 21.06%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $810.12

Take home pay: $78,937

Idaho

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,559

Tax burden: 28.56%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,098.42

Take home pay: $71,441

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,959

Tax burden: 20.96%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $806.12

Take home pay: $79,041

Illinois

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,090

Tax burden: 27.09%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,041.92

Take home pay: $72,910

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,001

Tax burden: 20.00%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $769.27

Take home pay: $79,999

Indiana

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $25,583

Tax burden: 25.58%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $983.96

Take home pay: $74,417

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $18,708

Tax burden: 18.71%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $719.54

Take home pay: $81,292

Iowa

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,261

Tax burden: 28.26%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,086.96

Take home pay: $71,739

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,728

Tax burden: 20.73%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.23

Take home pay: $79,272

Kansas

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,290

Tax burden: 27.29%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,049.62

Take home pay: $72,710

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,650

Tax burden: 19.65%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $755.77

Take home pay: $80,350

Kentucky

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,134

Tax burden: 27.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62

Take home pay: $72,866

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,039

Tax burden: 20.04%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73

Take home pay: $79,961

Louisiana

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,760

Tax burden: 26.76%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,029.23

Take home pay: $73,240

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $18,787

Tax burden: 18.79%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $722.58

Take home pay: $81,213

Maine

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,596

Tax burden: 28.60%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,099.85

Take home pay: $71,404

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,933

Tax burden: 20.93%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $805.12

Take home pay: $79,067

Maryland

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,863

Tax burden: 26.86%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,033.19

Take home pay: $73,137

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,799

Tax burden: 19.80%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $761.50

Take home pay: $80,201

Massachusetts

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,134

Tax burden: 27.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62

Take home pay: $72,866

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,039

Tax burden: 20.04%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73

Take home pay: $79,961

Michigan

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,477

Tax burden: 26.48%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,018.35

Take home pay: $73,523

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,475

Tax burden: 19.48%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $749.04

Take home pay: $80,525

Minnesota

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,320

Tax burden: 28.32%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,089.23

Take home pay: $71,680

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,821

Tax burden: 20.82%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $800.81

Take home pay: $79,179

Mississippi

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,954

Tax burden: 26.95%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.69

Take home pay: $73,046

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,859

Tax burden: 19.86%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $763.81

Take home pay: $80,141

Missouri

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,302

Tax burden: 27.30%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.08

Take home pay: $72,698

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,157

Tax burden: 20.16%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $775.27

Take home pay: $79,843

Montana

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,212

Tax burden: 28.21%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,085.08

Take home pay: $71,788

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,881

Tax burden: 20.88%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $803.12

Take home pay: $79,119

Nebraska

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,835

Tax burden: 27.84%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,070.58

Take home pay: $72,165

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,600

Tax burden: 19.60%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $753.85

Take home pay: $80,400

Nevada

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,754

Tax burden: 22.75%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,279

Tax burden: 16.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

Take home pay: $83,721

New Hampshire

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,134

Tax burden: 27.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,043.62

Take home pay: $72,866

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,039

Tax burden: 20.04%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.73

Take home pay: $79,961

New Jersey

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,210

Tax burden: 26.21%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,008.08

Take home pay: $73,790

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $17,756

Tax burden: 17.76%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $682.92

Take home pay: $82,244

New Mexico

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,767

Tax burden: 26.77%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,029.50

Take home pay: $73,233

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,556

Tax burden: 19.56%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $752.15

Take home pay: $80,444

New York

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,926

Tax burden: 27.93%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,074.08

Take home pay: $72,074

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,333

Tax burden: 20.33%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $782.04

Take home pay: $79,667

North Carolina

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,353

Tax burden: 27.35%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,052.04

Take home pay: $72,647

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,227

Tax burden: 20.23%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $777.96

Take home pay: $79,773

North Dakota

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $24,170

Tax burden: 24.17%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $929.62

Take home pay: $75,830

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $17,194

Tax burden: 17.19%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $661.31

Take home pay: $82,806

Ohio

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $24,846

Tax burden: 24.85%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $955.62

Take home pay: $75,154

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $17,955

Tax burden: 17.96%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $690.58

Take home pay: $82,045

Oklahoma

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,946

Tax burden: 26.95%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.38

Take home pay: $73,054

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,684

Tax burden: 19.68%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $757.08

Take home pay: $80,316

Oregon

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $30,389

Tax burden: 30.39%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,168.81

Take home pay: $69,611

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $22,549

Tax burden: 22.55%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $867.27

Take home pay: $77,451

Pennsylvania

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $25,443

Tax burden: 25.44%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $978.58

Take home pay: $74,557

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $18,588

Tax burden: 18.59%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $714.92

Take home pay: $81,412

Rhode Island

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,263

Tax burden: 26.26%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,010.12

Take home pay: $73,737

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,199

Tax burden: 19.20%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $738.42

Take home pay: $80,801

South Carolina

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,363

Tax burden: 28.36%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,090.88

Take home pay: $71,637

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,020

Tax burden: 21.02%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $808.46

Take home pay: $78,980

South Dakota

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,754

Tax burden: $22,754

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,279

Tax burden: 16.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

Take home pay: $83,721

Tennessee

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $23,630

Tax burden: 23.63%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $908.85

Take home pay: $76,370

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $17,031

Tax burden: 17.03%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $655.04

Take home pay: $82,969

Texas

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,754

Tax burden: 22.75%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,279

Tax burden: 16.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

Take home pay: $83,721

Utah

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,090

Tax burden: 27.09%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,041.92

Take home pay: $72,910

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,001

Tax burden: 20.00%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $769.27

Take home pay: $79,999

Vermont

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,249

Tax burden: 27.25%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,048.04

Take home pay: $72,751

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,092

Tax burden: 19.09%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $734.31

Take home pay: $80,908

Virginia

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,534

Tax burden: 27.53%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,059.00

Take home pay: $72,466

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,346

Tax burden: 20.35%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $782.54

Take home pay: $79,654

Washington

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,754

Tax burden: 22.75%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,279

Tax burden: 16.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

Take home pay: $83,721

West Virginia

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,323

Tax burden: 27.32%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.88

Take home pay: $72,677

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,042

Tax burden: 20.04%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $770.85

Take home pay: $79,958

Wisconsin

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,848

Tax burden: 27.85%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,071.08

Take home pay: $72,152

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,463

Tax burden: 20.46%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $787.04

Take home pay: $79,537

Wyoming

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,754

Tax burden: 22.75%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $875.15

Take home pay: $77,246

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,279

Tax burden: 16.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $626.12

Take home pay: $83,721

Methodology: GOBankingRates, in order to find what a $100,000 salary looks like in every state, sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2020 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax, with its rate sourced from ADP. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross biweekly paycheck, the after income tax biweekly paycheck for each state and the total amount taken out of each biweekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected and up to date as of March 10, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State