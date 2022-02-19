See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

EmirMemedovski / Getty Images

As we head into year three of the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are still experiencing financial hardship -- and most have insufficient emergency funds. According to CNBC, 56% of Americans could not come up with $1,000 for an emergency if they had to, and to make matters worse, inflation rose to nearly 7% by the end of 2021, making many common goods and services harder on the wallet, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At times like these, it's more important than ever to focus on just how much income you take home from your paycheck so you can budget appropriately going forward.

To that end, GOBankingRates analyzed the tax burden on a hypothetical $100,000 salary to find how much take-home pay varied by state. Data was analyzed for both single and married filers. Seven states have a tax burden as low as 16.13% for married filers: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. The tax burden is highest for single filers in Oregon, coming in at 30.96% for single filers earning $100,000.

One good way to use this data during the current financial crisis is to divide your anticipated take-home pay into a usable budget. Most advisers suggest some variation of a 50/30/20 budget, in which 50% of your income goes to necessities, 30% is for discretionary items and 20% is for savings. In uncertain economic times, you can try to whittle down the 30% category and shift more toward your savings. You may also be able to negotiate the payments on some of your bills in the "necessity" category as well. For example, some credit card issuers may be willing to allow you to defer payments or interest for a month or more during the current crisis.

More than anything, times of economic stress further emphasize the ongoing need for an emergency fund. As your finances begin to improve, try to tuck away more money than you're used to for savings. In the meantime, divert any extra income you may have toward your emergency fund. Focus on your take-home pay when figuring out your budget throughout the current crisis and beyond.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,253

Tax burden: 27.26%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,048.19

Take home pay: $72,747

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,676

Tax burden: 20.68%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $795.23

Take home pay: $79,324

filo / iStock.com

Alaska

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $25,426

Tax burden: 25.43%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $977.92

Take home pay: $74,574

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,556

Tax burden: 20.55%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $790.62

Take home pay: $79,444

Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,964

Tax burden: 26.97%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,037.08

Take home pay: $73,036

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,556

Tax burden: 20.55%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $740.35

Take home pay: $79,444

peterleabo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,458

Tax burden: 28.46%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,094.54

Take home pay: $71,542

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,249

Tax burden: 19.25%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $740.35

Take home pay: $80,751

JW_PNW / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,448

Tax burden: 27.05%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,017.23

Take home pay: $73,552

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,566

Tax burden: 20.76%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $752.54

Take home pay: $80,434

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,215

Tax burden: 27.22%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,046.73

Take home pay: $72,785

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,731

Tax burden: 20.73%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.35

Take home pay: $79,269

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,787

Tax burden: 27.79%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,068.73

Take home pay: $72,213

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,286

Tax burden: 21.28%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $818.69

Take home pay: $78,714

Shawn Hileman / Shutterstock.com

Florida

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,731

Tax burden: 27.73%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,066.58

Take home pay: $72,269

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,301

Tax burden: 21.30%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $819.27

Take home pay: $78,699

JamesBrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $29,740

Tax burden: 29.74%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,143.85

Take home pay: $70,260

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $22,527

Tax burden: 22.53%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $866.42

Take home pay: $77,473

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,185

Tax burden: 28.19%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1084.04

Take home pay: $71,815

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,735

Tax burden: 20.73%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.50

Take home pay: $79,265

Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,368

Tax burden: 27.37%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,052.62

Take home pay: $72,632

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,081

Tax burden: 21.08%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $810.81

Take home pay: $78,919

Patawee / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $25,648

Tax burden: 25.65%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $986.46

Take home pay: $74,352

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,361

Tax burden: 19.36%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $855.73

Take home pay: $80,639

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,801

Tax burden: 28.80%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,107.73

Take home pay: $71,199

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $22,249

Tax burden: 22.25%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $855.73

Take home pay: $77,751

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,490

Tax burden: 27.49%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,057.31

Take home pay: $72,510

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,489

Tax burden: 20.49%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $788.04

Take home pay: $79,511

Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,284

Tax burden: 27.29%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,049.38

Take home pay: $72,716

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,862

Tax burden: 20.86%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $802.38

Take home pay: $79,138

zrfphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,087

Tax burden: 26.09%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,003.35

Take home pay: $73,913

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,219

Tax burden: 19.22%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $739.19

Take home pay: $80,781

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maine

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,221

Tax burden: 28.22%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,085.42

Take home pay: $71,779

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,717

Tax burden: 20.72%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $796.81

Take home pay: $79,283

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,006

Tax burden: 27.01%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,038.69

Take home pay: $72,994

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,608

Tax burden: 20.61%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $792.62

Take home pay: $79,392

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,418

Tax burden: 27.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,054.54

Take home pay: $72,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,131

Tax burden: 21.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $812.73

Take home pay: $78,869

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,668

Tax burden: 26.67%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,025.69

Take home pay: $73,332

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,381

Tax burden: 20.38%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $783.88

Take home pay: $79,619

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,975

Tax burden: 27.98%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,075.96

Take home pay: $72,025

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,656

Tax burden: 20.66%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $794.46

Take home pay: $79,344

Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,003

Tax burden: 27.01%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,038.58

Take home pay: $72,997

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,601

Tax burden: 20.60%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $792.35

Take home pay: $79,399

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,936

Tax burden: 26.94%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.00

Take home pay: $73,064

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,950

Tax burden: 19.95%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.31

Take home pay: $80,050

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $28,401

Tax burden: 28.40%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,092.35

Take home pay: $71,599

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,783

Tax burden: 21.78%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $837.81

Take home pay: $78,217

Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,861

Tax burden: 27.86%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,071.58

Take home pay: $72,139

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,178

Tax burden: 20.18%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $776.08

Take home pay: $79,822

Nick Fox / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,418

Tax burden: 27.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,054.54

Take home pay: $72,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,131

Tax burden: 21.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $812.73

Take home pay: $78,869

mandritoiu / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,664

Tax burden: 26.67%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,025.54

Take home pay: $73,336

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $18,882

Tax burden: 18,88%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $726.23

Take home pay: $81,118

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,404

Tax burden: 26.41%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,015.54

Take home pay: $73,596

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,354

Tax burden: 19.35%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $744.38

Take home pay: $80,646

Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com

New York

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,876

Tax burden: 27.88%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,072.15

Take home pay: $72,124

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,718

Tax burden: 20.72%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $796.85

Take home pay: $79,282

WendyOlsenPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,104

Tax burden: 27.11%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,042.46

Take home pay: $72,896

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,252

Tax burden: 20.25%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $778.92

Take home pay: $79,748

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $23,823

Tax burden: 23.82%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $916.27

Take home pay: $76,177

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $17,023

Tax burden: 17.02%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $654.73

Take home pay: $82,977

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $24,981

Tax burden: 24.98%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $960.81

Take home pay: $75,019

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $18,694

Tax burden: 18.69%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $719.00

Take home pay: $81,306

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,696

Tax burden: 26.70%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,026.77

Take home pay: $73,304

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,953

Tax burden: 19.95%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.42

Take home pay: $80,047

BenDC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $30,961

Tax burden: 30.96%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,190.81

Take home pay: $69,039

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $24,216

Tax burden: 24.22%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $931.38

Take home pay: $75,784

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $25,488

Tax burden: 25.49%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $980.31

Take home pay: $74,512

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,201

Tax burden: 19.20%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $738.50

Take home pay: $80,799

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $26,086

Tax burden: 26.09%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,003.31

Take home pay: $73,914

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,369

Tax burden: 19.37%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $744.96

Take home pay: $80,631

traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,989

Tax burden: 27.99%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,076.50

Take home pay: $72,011

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,795

Tax burden: 20.79%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $799.81

Take home pay: $79,205

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

typhoonski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Utah

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,331

Tax burden: 27.33%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,051.19

Take home pay: $72,669

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,006

Tax burden: 21.01%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $807.92

Take home pay: $78,994

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,319

Tax burden: 27.32%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.73

Take home pay: $72,681

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $19,756

Tax burden: 19.76%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $759.85

Take home pay: $80,244

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,652

Tax burden: 27.65%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,063.54

Take home pay: $72,348

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,106

Tax burden: 21.11%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $811.77

Take home pay: $778,894

Radoslaw Lecyk / Shutterstock.com

Washington

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,793

Tax burden: 27.80%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,068.96

Take home pay: $72,207

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $21,506

Tax burden: 21.51%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $827.15

Take home pay: $78,494

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $27,597

Tax burden: 27.60%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,061.42

Take home pay: $72,403

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $20,586

Tax burden: 20.59%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $791.77

Take home pay: $79,414

Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

Single filing

Total income taxes paid: $22,418

Tax burden: 22.42%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

Total income taxes paid: $16,131

Tax burden: 16.13%

Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

Take home pay: $83,869

Methodology: In order to find what a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take-home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 25, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State