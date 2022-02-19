See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

As we head into year three of the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are still experiencing financial hardship -- and most have insufficient emergency funds. According to CNBC, 56% of Americans could not come up with $1,000 for an emergency if they had to, and to make matters worse, inflation rose to nearly 7% by the end of 2021, making many common goods and services harder on the wallet, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At times like these, it's more important than ever to focus on just how much income you take home from your paycheck so you can budget appropriately going forward.

To that end, GOBankingRates analyzed the tax burden on a hypothetical $100,000 salary to find how much take-home pay varied by state. Data was analyzed for both single and married filers. Seven states have a tax burden as low as 16.13% for married filers: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. The tax burden is highest for single filers in Oregon, coming in at 30.96% for single filers earning $100,000.

One good way to use this data during the current financial crisis is to divide your anticipated take-home pay into a usable budget. Most advisers suggest some variation of a 50/30/20 budget, in which 50% of your income goes to necessities, 30% is for discretionary items and 20% is for savings. In uncertain economic times, you can try to whittle down the 30% category and shift more toward your savings. You may also be able to negotiate the payments on some of your bills in the "necessity" category as well. For example, some credit card issuers may be willing to allow you to defer payments or interest for a month or more during the current crisis.

More than anything, times of economic stress further emphasize the ongoing need for an emergency fund. As your finances begin to improve, try to tuck away more money than you're used to for savings. In the meantime, divert any extra income you may have toward your emergency fund. Focus on your take-home pay when figuring out your budget throughout the current crisis and beyond.

Alabama

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,253

  • Tax burden: 27.26%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,048.19

  • Take home pay: $72,747

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,676

  • Tax burden: 20.68%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $795.23

  • Take home pay: $79,324

Alaska

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

Arizona

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $25,426

  • Tax burden: 25.43%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $977.92

  • Take home pay: $74,574

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,556

  • Tax burden: 20.55%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $790.62

  • Take home pay: $79,444

Arkansas

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,964

  • Tax burden: 26.97%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,037.08

  • Take home pay: $73,036

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,556

  • Tax burden: 20.55%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $740.35

  • Take home pay: $79,444

California

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,458

  • Tax burden: 28.46%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,094.54

  • Take home pay: $71,542

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,249

  • Tax burden: 19.25%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $740.35

  • Take home pay: $80,751

Colorado

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,448

  • Tax burden: 27.05%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,017.23

  • Take home pay: $73,552

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,566

  • Tax burden: 20.76%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $752.54

  • Take home pay: $80,434

Connecticut

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,215

  • Tax burden: 27.22%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,046.73

  • Take home pay: $72,785

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,731

  • Tax burden: 20.73%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.35

  • Take home pay: $79,269

Delaware

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,787

  • Tax burden: 27.79%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,068.73

  • Take home pay: $72,213

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,286

  • Tax burden: 21.28%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $818.69

  • Take home pay: $78,714

Florida

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

Georgia

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,731

  • Tax burden: 27.73%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,066.58

  • Take home pay: $72,269

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,301

  • Tax burden: 21.30%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $819.27

  • Take home pay: $78,699

Hawaii

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $29,740

  • Tax burden: 29.74%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,143.85

  • Take home pay: $70,260

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,527

  • Tax burden: 22.53%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $866.42

  • Take home pay: $77,473

Idaho

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,185

  • Tax burden: 28.19%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1084.04

  • Take home pay: $71,815

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,735

  • Tax burden: 20.73%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.50

  • Take home pay: $79,265

Illinois

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,368

  • Tax burden: 27.37%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,052.62

  • Take home pay: $72,632

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,081

  • Tax burden: 21.08%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $810.81

  • Take home pay: $78,919

Indiana

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $25,648

  • Tax burden: 25.65%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $986.46

  • Take home pay: $74,352

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,361

  • Tax burden: 19.36%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $855.73

  • Take home pay: $80,639

Iowa

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,801

  • Tax burden: 28.80%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,107.73

  • Take home pay: $71,199

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,249

  • Tax burden: 22.25%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $855.73

  • Take home pay: $77,751

Kansas

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,490

  • Tax burden: 27.49%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,057.31

  • Take home pay: $72,510

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,489

  • Tax burden: 20.49%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $788.04

  • Take home pay: $79,511

Kentucky

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,284

  • Tax burden: 27.29%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,049.38

  • Take home pay: $72,716

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,862

  • Tax burden: 20.86%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $802.38

  • Take home pay: $79,138

Louisiana

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,087

  • Tax burden: 26.09%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,003.35

  • Take home pay: $73,913

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,219

  • Tax burden: 19.22%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $739.19

  • Take home pay: $80,781

Maine

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,221

  • Tax burden: 28.22%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,085.42

  • Take home pay: $71,779

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,717

  • Tax burden: 20.72%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $796.81

  • Take home pay: $79,283

Maryland

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,006

  • Tax burden: 27.01%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,038.69

  • Take home pay: $72,994

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,608

  • Tax burden: 20.61%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $792.62

  • Take home pay: $79,392

Massachusetts

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,418

  • Tax burden: 27.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,054.54

  • Take home pay: $72,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,131

  • Tax burden: 21.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $812.73

  • Take home pay: $78,869

Michigan

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,668

  • Tax burden: 26.67%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,025.69

  • Take home pay: $73,332

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,381

  • Tax burden: 20.38%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $783.88

  • Take home pay: $79,619

Minnesota

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,975

  • Tax burden: 27.98%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,075.96

  • Take home pay: $72,025

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,656

  • Tax burden: 20.66%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $794.46

  • Take home pay: $79,344

Mississippi

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,003

  • Tax burden: 27.01%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,038.58

  • Take home pay: $72,997

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,601

  • Tax burden: 20.60%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $792.35

  • Take home pay: $79,399

Missouri

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,936

  • Tax burden: 26.94%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.00

  • Take home pay: $73,064

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,950

  • Tax burden: 19.95%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.31

  • Take home pay: $80,050

Montana

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $28,401

  • Tax burden: 28.40%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,092.35

  • Take home pay: $71,599

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,783

  • Tax burden: 21.78%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $837.81

  • Take home pay: $78,217

Nebraska

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,861

  • Tax burden: 27.86%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,071.58

  • Take home pay: $72,139

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,178

  • Tax burden: 20.18%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $776.08

  • Take home pay: $79,822

Nevada

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

New Hampshire

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,418

  • Tax burden: 27.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,054.54

  • Take home pay: $72,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,131

  • Tax burden: 21.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $812.73

  • Take home pay: $78,869

New Jersey

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,664

  • Tax burden: 26.67%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,025.54

  • Take home pay: $73,336

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,882

  • Tax burden: 18,88%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $726.23

  • Take home pay: $81,118

New Mexico

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,404

  • Tax burden: 26.41%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,015.54

  • Take home pay: $73,596

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,354

  • Tax burden: 19.35%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $744.38

  • Take home pay: $80,646

New York

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,876

  • Tax burden: 27.88%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,072.15

  • Take home pay: $72,124

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,718

  • Tax burden: 20.72%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $796.85

  • Take home pay: $79,282

North Carolina

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,104

  • Tax burden: 27.11%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,042.46

  • Take home pay: $72,896

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,252

  • Tax burden: 20.25%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $778.92

  • Take home pay: $79,748

North Dakota

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $23,823

  • Tax burden: 23.82%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $916.27

  • Take home pay: $76,177

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $17,023

  • Tax burden: 17.02%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $654.73

  • Take home pay: $82,977

Ohio

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $24,981

  • Tax burden: 24.98%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $960.81

  • Take home pay: $75,019

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $18,694

  • Tax burden: 18.69%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $719.00

  • Take home pay: $81,306

Oklahoma

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,696

  • Tax burden: 26.70%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,026.77

  • Take home pay: $73,304

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,953

  • Tax burden: 19.95%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.42

  • Take home pay: $80,047

Oregon

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $30,961

  • Tax burden: 30.96%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,190.81

  • Take home pay: $69,039

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $24,216

  • Tax burden: 24.22%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $931.38

  • Take home pay: $75,784

Pennsylvania

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $25,488

  • Tax burden: 25.49%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $980.31

  • Take home pay: $74,512

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,201

  • Tax burden: 19.20%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $738.50

  • Take home pay: $80,799

Rhode Island

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $26,086

  • Tax burden: 26.09%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,003.31

  • Take home pay: $73,914

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,369

  • Tax burden: 19.37%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $744.96

  • Take home pay: $80,631

South Carolina

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,989

  • Tax burden: 27.99%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,076.50

  • Take home pay: $72,011

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,795

  • Tax burden: 20.79%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $799.81

  • Take home pay: $79,205

South Dakota

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

Tennessee

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

Texas

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

Utah

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,331

  • Tax burden: 27.33%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,051.19

  • Take home pay: $72,669

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,006

  • Tax burden: 21.01%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $807.92

  • Take home pay: $78,994

Vermont

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,319

  • Tax burden: 27.32%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.73

  • Take home pay: $72,681

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $19,756

  • Tax burden: 19.76%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $759.85

  • Take home pay: $80,244

Virginia

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,652

  • Tax burden: 27.65%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,063.54

  • Take home pay: $72,348

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,106

  • Tax burden: 21.11%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $811.77

  • Take home pay: $778,894

Washington

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

West Virginia

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,793

  • Tax burden: 27.80%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,068.96

  • Take home pay: $72,207

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $21,506

  • Tax burden: 21.51%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $827.15

  • Take home pay: $78,494

Wisconsin

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $27,597

  • Tax burden: 27.60%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,061.42

  • Take home pay: $72,403

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $20,586

  • Tax burden: 20.59%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $791.77

  • Take home pay: $79,414

Wyoming

Single filing

  • Total income taxes paid: $22,418

  • Tax burden: 22.42%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23

  • Take home pay: $77,582

Married filing jointly

  • Total income taxes paid: $16,131

  • Tax burden: 16.13%

  • Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42

  • Take home pay: $83,869

Methodology: In order to find what a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take-home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 25, 2022.

