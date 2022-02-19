See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State
As we head into year three of the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans are still experiencing financial hardship -- and most have insufficient emergency funds. According to CNBC, 56% of Americans could not come up with $1,000 for an emergency if they had to, and to make matters worse, inflation rose to nearly 7% by the end of 2021, making many common goods and services harder on the wallet, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At times like these, it's more important than ever to focus on just how much income you take home from your paycheck so you can budget appropriately going forward.
To that end, GOBankingRates analyzed the tax burden on a hypothetical $100,000 salary to find how much take-home pay varied by state. Data was analyzed for both single and married filers. Seven states have a tax burden as low as 16.13% for married filers: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. The tax burden is highest for single filers in Oregon, coming in at 30.96% for single filers earning $100,000.
One good way to use this data during the current financial crisis is to divide your anticipated take-home pay into a usable budget. Most advisers suggest some variation of a 50/30/20 budget, in which 50% of your income goes to necessities, 30% is for discretionary items and 20% is for savings. In uncertain economic times, you can try to whittle down the 30% category and shift more toward your savings. You may also be able to negotiate the payments on some of your bills in the "necessity" category as well. For example, some credit card issuers may be willing to allow you to defer payments or interest for a month or more during the current crisis.
More than anything, times of economic stress further emphasize the ongoing need for an emergency fund. As your finances begin to improve, try to tuck away more money than you're used to for savings. In the meantime, divert any extra income you may have toward your emergency fund. Focus on your take-home pay when figuring out your budget throughout the current crisis and beyond.
Alabama
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,253
Tax burden: 27.26%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,048.19
Take home pay: $72,747
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,676
Tax burden: 20.68%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $795.23
Take home pay: $79,324
Alaska
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
Arizona
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $25,426
Tax burden: 25.43%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $977.92
Take home pay: $74,574
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,556
Tax burden: 20.55%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $790.62
Take home pay: $79,444
Arkansas
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,964
Tax burden: 26.97%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,037.08
Take home pay: $73,036
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,556
Tax burden: 20.55%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $740.35
Take home pay: $79,444
California
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,458
Tax burden: 28.46%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,094.54
Take home pay: $71,542
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,249
Tax burden: 19.25%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $740.35
Take home pay: $80,751
Colorado
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,448
Tax burden: 27.05%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,017.23
Take home pay: $73,552
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,566
Tax burden: 20.76%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $752.54
Take home pay: $80,434
Connecticut
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,215
Tax burden: 27.22%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,046.73
Take home pay: $72,785
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,731
Tax burden: 20.73%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.35
Take home pay: $79,269
Delaware
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,787
Tax burden: 27.79%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,068.73
Take home pay: $72,213
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,286
Tax burden: 21.28%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $818.69
Take home pay: $78,714
Florida
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
Georgia
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,731
Tax burden: 27.73%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,066.58
Take home pay: $72,269
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,301
Tax burden: 21.30%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $819.27
Take home pay: $78,699
Hawaii
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $29,740
Tax burden: 29.74%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,143.85
Take home pay: $70,260
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $22,527
Tax burden: 22.53%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $866.42
Take home pay: $77,473
Idaho
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,185
Tax burden: 28.19%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1084.04
Take home pay: $71,815
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,735
Tax burden: 20.73%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $797.50
Take home pay: $79,265
Illinois
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,368
Tax burden: 27.37%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,052.62
Take home pay: $72,632
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,081
Tax burden: 21.08%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $810.81
Take home pay: $78,919
Indiana
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $25,648
Tax burden: 25.65%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $986.46
Take home pay: $74,352
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,361
Tax burden: 19.36%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $855.73
Take home pay: $80,639
Iowa
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,801
Tax burden: 28.80%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,107.73
Take home pay: $71,199
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $22,249
Tax burden: 22.25%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $855.73
Take home pay: $77,751
Kansas
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,490
Tax burden: 27.49%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,057.31
Take home pay: $72,510
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,489
Tax burden: 20.49%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $788.04
Take home pay: $79,511
Kentucky
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,284
Tax burden: 27.29%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,049.38
Take home pay: $72,716
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,862
Tax burden: 20.86%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $802.38
Take home pay: $79,138
Louisiana
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,087
Tax burden: 26.09%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,003.35
Take home pay: $73,913
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,219
Tax burden: 19.22%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $739.19
Take home pay: $80,781
Maine
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,221
Tax burden: 28.22%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,085.42
Take home pay: $71,779
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,717
Tax burden: 20.72%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $796.81
Take home pay: $79,283
Maryland
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,006
Tax burden: 27.01%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,038.69
Take home pay: $72,994
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,608
Tax burden: 20.61%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $792.62
Take home pay: $79,392
Massachusetts
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,418
Tax burden: 27.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,054.54
Take home pay: $72,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,131
Tax burden: 21.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $812.73
Take home pay: $78,869
Michigan
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,668
Tax burden: 26.67%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,025.69
Take home pay: $73,332
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,381
Tax burden: 20.38%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $783.88
Take home pay: $79,619
Minnesota
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,975
Tax burden: 27.98%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,075.96
Take home pay: $72,025
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,656
Tax burden: 20.66%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $794.46
Take home pay: $79,344
Mississippi
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,003
Tax burden: 27.01%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,038.58
Take home pay: $72,997
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,601
Tax burden: 20.60%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $792.35
Take home pay: $79,399
Missouri
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,936
Tax burden: 26.94%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,036.00
Take home pay: $73,064
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,950
Tax burden: 19.95%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.31
Take home pay: $80,050
Montana
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $28,401
Tax burden: 28.40%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,092.35
Take home pay: $71,599
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,783
Tax burden: 21.78%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $837.81
Take home pay: $78,217
Nebraska
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,861
Tax burden: 27.86%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,071.58
Take home pay: $72,139
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,178
Tax burden: 20.18%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $776.08
Take home pay: $79,822
Nevada
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
New Hampshire
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,418
Tax burden: 27.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,054.54
Take home pay: $72,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,131
Tax burden: 21.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $812.73
Take home pay: $78,869
New Jersey
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,664
Tax burden: 26.67%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,025.54
Take home pay: $73,336
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $18,882
Tax burden: 18,88%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $726.23
Take home pay: $81,118
New Mexico
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,404
Tax burden: 26.41%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,015.54
Take home pay: $73,596
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,354
Tax burden: 19.35%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $744.38
Take home pay: $80,646
New York
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,876
Tax burden: 27.88%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,072.15
Take home pay: $72,124
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,718
Tax burden: 20.72%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $796.85
Take home pay: $79,282
North Carolina
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,104
Tax burden: 27.11%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,042.46
Take home pay: $72,896
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,252
Tax burden: 20.25%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $778.92
Take home pay: $79,748
North Dakota
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $23,823
Tax burden: 23.82%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $916.27
Take home pay: $76,177
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $17,023
Tax burden: 17.02%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $654.73
Take home pay: $82,977
Ohio
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $24,981
Tax burden: 24.98%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $960.81
Take home pay: $75,019
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $18,694
Tax burden: 18.69%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $719.00
Take home pay: $81,306
Oklahoma
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,696
Tax burden: 26.70%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,026.77
Take home pay: $73,304
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,953
Tax burden: 19.95%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $767.42
Take home pay: $80,047
Oregon
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $30,961
Tax burden: 30.96%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,190.81
Take home pay: $69,039
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $24,216
Tax burden: 24.22%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $931.38
Take home pay: $75,784
Pennsylvania
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $25,488
Tax burden: 25.49%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $980.31
Take home pay: $74,512
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,201
Tax burden: 19.20%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $738.50
Take home pay: $80,799
Rhode Island
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $26,086
Tax burden: 26.09%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,003.31
Take home pay: $73,914
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,369
Tax burden: 19.37%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $744.96
Take home pay: $80,631
South Carolina
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,989
Tax burden: 27.99%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,076.50
Take home pay: $72,011
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,795
Tax burden: 20.79%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $799.81
Take home pay: $79,205
South Dakota
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
Tennessee
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
Texas
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
Utah
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,331
Tax burden: 27.33%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,051.19
Take home pay: $72,669
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,006
Tax burden: 21.01%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $807.92
Take home pay: $78,994
Vermont
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,319
Tax burden: 27.32%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,050.73
Take home pay: $72,681
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $19,756
Tax burden: 19.76%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $759.85
Take home pay: $80,244
Virginia
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,652
Tax burden: 27.65%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,063.54
Take home pay: $72,348
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,106
Tax burden: 21.11%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $811.77
Take home pay: $778,894
Washington
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
West Virginia
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,793
Tax burden: 27.80%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,068.96
Take home pay: $72,207
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $21,506
Tax burden: 21.51%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $827.15
Take home pay: $78,494
Wisconsin
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $27,597
Tax burden: 27.60%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $1,061.42
Take home pay: $72,403
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $20,586
Tax burden: 20.59%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $791.77
Take home pay: $79,414
Wyoming
Single filing
Total income taxes paid: $22,418
Tax burden: 22.42%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $862.23
Take home pay: $77,582
Married filing jointly
Total income taxes paid: $16,131
Tax burden: 16.13%
Amount taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck: $620.42
Take home pay: $83,869
Methodology: In order to find what a $100k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2022 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take-home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up to date as of January 25, 2022.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State