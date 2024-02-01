See what $2,500 monthly rent gets you in Westchester and Rockland

Where can you find Westchester and Rockland apartments asking about $2,500 monthly rent?

Most online listings for buildings with market-rate or luxury apartments that are run by management companies are in cities such as New Rochelle, White Plains and Yonkers, with significantly fewer available in suburban places.

Here's a look at some recently listed that are close to $2,500 a month. Keep in mind that asking rents don't necessarily account for what's known as concessions, in which a building's management company or landlord offers incentives such as some discount on rent. Rents also may not cover additional fees and other costs.

It's conceivable one or more units could be rented or taken off market by this article's publication time or that the asking rent changes.

The exterior of Wood Works at 550 Halstead Avenue in Harrison, photographed Jan. 26, 2024.

Rent listed from $4,695 a month

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 800-square-foot apartment in a 36-unit building whose name references the former Port Chester Lumber Yard that was there for 60 years, according to an online listing. In Harrison, a town of 28,600 residents with a Metro-North station, the building has a 5,100-square-foot rooftop lounge with a bar area, furniture, barbecues, and outdoor television.

The exterior of Alexander Crossing at 57 Alexander Street in Yonkers, photographed Jan. 26, 2024.

Rent from $2,456 a month

A studio among units of 479 to 553 square feet, it's in the 440-apartment Alexander Crossing, built on the site of a former theatrical lighting company, according to the building's website. The apartment has a washer and dryer, heating and air conditioning, and stainless-steel appliances. The building overlooks the Hudson River and has a fitness center, outdoor heated swimming pool, co-working lounge, multi-sport virtual game simulator, and a game room with poker, air hockey, and arcade games. There's assigned indoor parking and electric car charging stations.

The exterior of The Rockwell at 585 North Avenue in New Rochelle, photographed Jan. 26, 2024.

Rent listed from $2,535 a month

A 622-square-foot studio in a building that has a fitness center, resident lounge, rooftop terrace, a dog park, and a system to pay rent online. The city of about 82,000 residents has a Metro-North station.

Hamilton Crossing at 440 Hamilton Ave. in White Plains Jan. 26, 2024.

Rent listed from $2,616 a month

A 580-square-foot studio in a building close to the Metro-North station and Interstate 287. It has a fitness center, heated roof-top pool, roof deck with grilling stations, co-working spaces, clubroom/residents' lounge, game room with Foosball, air hockey, poker table, and arcade games.

There's on-site parking, electric car charging stations, bicycle storage, and a pet washing station. The apartment includes a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and a deck. The listing said one month is offered free and the net effective rent is $2,441.60.

Ginsburg Development Companies celebrates the grand opening for the Fort Hill Apartments at The Abbey Inn in Peekskill Sept. 12, 2018. The mixed-use project, on the site of a former convent, will feature 178 luxury rentals between 3 buildings and a 42-room inn with a spa, event hall and restaurant.

Rent listed from $2,425 a month

A 475-square-foot studio with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, in a building that overlooks the Hudson River. The building has a fitness center, a club lounge for events and private parties, and an outdoor pool with sundeck and barbecue pavilion, according to the Fort Hill Peekskill website. Building residents have access to the restaurant and spa at the Abbey Inn with special discounts. Guests can stay at the Abbey Inn at special rates. There are more than 60 acres of hiking trails, indoor garage parking and outdoor parking.

The Sheldon in Suffern. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Rent listed from $2,300 a month

A 709-square-foot studio with stainless-steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closet at the Sheldon at Suffern, an apartment building close to a New Jersey Transit train station that goes to Manhattan. A few such studios with the same features were listed as available. Suffern is a Rockland County town of about 11,300 residents. The building includes a fitness center, club room with games, electric car charging stations and parking.

