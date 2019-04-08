See the New 2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback in Photos
More upscale than ever, Mazda’s new compact car now has all-wheel drive to further distance itself from the mainstream.
The original Mazda 3 helped usher in the idea that people might like to equip their economy cars with premium features such as heated seats and navigation systems. Now all that stuff is de rigueur among compact cars, and Mazda is turning to design to lend credence to its newfound premium image.
