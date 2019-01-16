See the New 2019 McLaren 600LT Spider in Photos
All the better to listen to its top-exit exhaust pipes.
The idea of an ultra-lightweight, track-focused roadster might seem odd, given that most drivers like the reassurance of a fixed roof on the track. But it is a niche area that supercar makers have become adept at mining, with cars like the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta, Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, and, of course, the McLaren 675LT Spider.
All the better to listen to its top-exit exhaust pipes.