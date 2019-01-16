1 / 19

The idea of an ultra-lightweight, track-focused roadster might seem odd, given that most drivers like the reassurance of a fixed roof on the track. But it is a niche area that supercar makers have become adept at mining, with cars like the Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta, Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, and, of course, the McLaren 675LT Spider.