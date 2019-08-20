See the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant from Every Angle
The 591-horsepower RS6 wagon is coming to America.
The Audi RS6 Avant is a high-performance wagon that has earned somewhat of a cult following in Europe. We Americans have been begging for it to come to the States for years now, and the Audi Sport division is finally granting our wish. The newest RS6 Avant will officially be sold in America starting in 2020. Flip through the gallery to see the RS6's exterior and interior in detail.
