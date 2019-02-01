See the New 2020 BMW 7-Series Plug-In Hybrids

While BMW engineers tend to express themselves best through their finished automotive products, the technical preview of the new 745e proved that they also do a good line in onomatopoeic phrases. While you won’t find it in any German dictionary, the company’s engineering team refer internally to the thrashy sound of an overworked engine as knurrij. Their understandable aversion to this is much of the reason for the big change that sits under the hood of the facelifted 7-Series plug-in hybrid.