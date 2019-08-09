See the 2020 Chevy Corvette in Every Color Available

We've already spent countless hours playing around the with the new 2020 Corvette's online configurator, which offers plenty of customization options. But even the color palette alone is plenty interesting, as it introduces a few new exterior paint options to the Corvette and features a wider variety than the C7 model did. There's plenty of carryover, too, so we've presented all 12 of the C8 Corvette's colors here, noting which ones are new, which ones are not, and which ones cost extra (we don't yet know how much extra). We're sure you have a favorite already.