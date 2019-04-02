See the 2020 Ford Escape from Every Angle
Take a look at Ford's new compact SUV inside and out.
Ford has redesigned the Escape compact SUV for 2020, and it looks quite different from its predecessor, with a lower, more carlike shape and softer front-end styling. The 2020 Escape is new underneath, too, riding on a new global platform and offering a broader set of powertrains, including a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. Click through this gallery to see more views of the crossover, both inside and out.
