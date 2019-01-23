See New 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo Photos

The drawn-out life cycles of big-buck, low-volume vehicles mean that supercars face the same kind of mid-life crises that are typically ascribed to their owners. That's why we're now flooded with unending variations of mid-engined exotics. There are convertibles, performance specials, and even mid-cycle facelifts-just like your Hyundai Sonata! Arriving five years into the model's production lifetime, the 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo is just that, a freshening of Lamborghini's starter supercar. The Evo adds rear-wheel steering and a 29-hp injection to the Huracán's 5.2-liter V-10, raising output to 631 horsepower. Magnetorheological dampers and variable-ratio steering-optional on the outgoing Huracán-are standard on the Evo, and the old Audi-based infotainment system is replaced with an all-new Lamborghini-exclusive unit. And of course, the design team in Sant'Agata sandwiched the Evo between new front and rear ends with a fresh take on the timeless Lamborghini theme, which blends an unending love of hexagons with a narcissistic mindset.