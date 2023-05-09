See 2022’s fallen California police officers honored in Capitol ceremony
Members of the California law enforcement community from all over the state converged at the Capitol on Monday to honor nine officers killed in the line of duty over the past two years.
Among those honored was Elk Grove Police Department Officer Tyler Lenehan, who was killed in January 2022 by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 while riding to work on his motorcycle.
His name and eight other names are were added during the ceremony to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial near the Capitol, joining more than 1,600 others.
Keynote speaker Chad Bianco, sheriff of Riverside County, used the moment to criticize criminal justice reform, which he said had kept the men who had killed some of the officers from being incarcerated.
“We seem to have more and more politicians living in a fantasyland where up is down, right is wrong and wrong is right,” he said. “They are either naive to the fact that evil exists, or they are complicit in the destruction of our social contract.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta also attended the event.
“Today we honor the lives of heroes lost – Californians of astonishing daring and decency,” said Newsom.
The Bee’s Hector Amezcua contributed.
Fallen officers added to California Peace Officers’ Memorial
Officer Tyler Lenehan, Elk Grove Police Department (killed Jan. 22, 2022)
Officer Nicholas J. Vella, Huntington Beach Police Department (Feb. 19, 2022)
Correctional Lt. Steven M. Taylor, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (Feb. 24, 2022)
Officer Jorge David Alvarado, Jr., Salinas Police Department (Feb. 24, 2022)
Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, Los Angeles Police Department (May 29, 2022)
Sergeant Michael Paredes, El Monte Police Department (June 14, 2022)
Officer Joseph A. Santana, El Monte Police Department (June 14, 2022)
Deputy Isaiah A. Cordero, Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Office (Dec. 29, 2022)
Officer Michael Edward Wall, Los Angeles County Probation Department (April 30, 2021)