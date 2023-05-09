See 2022’s fallen California police officers honored in Capitol ceremony

Members of the California law enforcement community from all over the state converged at the Capitol on Monday to honor nine officers killed in the line of duty over the past two years.

Among those honored was Elk Grove Police Department Officer Tyler Lenehan, who was killed in January 2022 by a wrong-way driver on Highway 99 while riding to work on his motorcycle.

His name and eight other names are were added during the ceremony to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial near the Capitol, joining more than 1,600 others.

Keynote speaker Chad Bianco, sheriff of Riverside County, used the moment to criticize criminal justice reform, which he said had kept the men who had killed some of the officers from being incarcerated.

“We seem to have more and more politicians living in a fantasyland where up is down, right is wrong and wrong is right,” he said. “They are either naive to the fact that evil exists, or they are complicit in the destruction of our social contract.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta also attended the event.

“Today we honor the lives of heroes lost – Californians of astonishing daring and decency,” said Newsom.

The Bee’s Hector Amezcua contributed.

Fallen officers added to California Peace Officers’ Memorial

Officer Tyler Lenehan, Elk Grove Police Department (killed Jan. 22, 2022)

Officer Nicholas J. Vella, Huntington Beach Police Department (Feb. 19, 2022)

Correctional Lt. Steven M. Taylor, Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (Feb. 24, 2022)

Officer Jorge David Alvarado, Jr., Salinas Police Department (Feb. 24, 2022)

Officer Houston Ryan Tipping, Los Angeles Police Department (May 29, 2022)

Sergeant Michael Paredes, El Monte Police Department (June 14, 2022)

Officer Joseph A. Santana, El Monte Police Department (June 14, 2022)

Deputy Isaiah A. Cordero, Riverside Co. Sheriff’s Office (Dec. 29, 2022)

Officer Michael Edward Wall, Los Angeles County Probation Department (April 30, 2021)

Jessica Lenehan, right, is escorted by Elk Grove police chief Bobby Davis on Monday during the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the state Capitol. Lenehan, who is a Sacramento Police officer, lost her husband Tyler Lenehan, an Elk Grove police officer who had also served in Galt and Citrus Heights, after a wrong way driver collided with him on Highway 99 in January 2022. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Officers carry the American flag Monday during the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the state Capitol. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

San Bernardino police officers Vanessa Ruiz and Priscilla Perez stand at attention Monday during the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the state Capitol. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Gov. Gavin Newsom stand Monday during the playing of bagpipes and drums during the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the state Capitol. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Lorie Tubil, with the Los Angeles Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, warms up her bag pipes on Monday during the California Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony at the state Capitol. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Jessica Lenehan, right, places a rose Monday for her husband Tyler Lenehan, a member of the Elk Grove Police Department killed by a wrong-way driver last year, on the California Peace Officers’ Memorial during the ceremony at the state Capitol. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com