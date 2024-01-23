When will we see 2024 New Hampshire primary results? Here's how to follow live results

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is Tuesday, Jan. 23, and the nation will be watching for the results. Depending on how close the voting is, results in the Republican race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley could come around the 8 p.m. hour, shortly after polls close, or much later.

Live 2024 NH primary results: Check out vote totals and county by county results as they are reported

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan has advised election officials to release the results of the GOP primary ahead of the Democratic race if manual vote counting is slowing the process due to the the write-in campaign for President Joe Biden, who isn't on the ballot.

Where do I find election results?

USA TODAY and Seacoastonline will be updating this elections results page all night. It has both the Democratic and Republican party races, with each candidate's percentage of votes. It also includes delegate counts, a county-by-county breakdown, and links to other states for future results.

Voters are heading to the polls for the 2024 New Hampshire primary Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Where can I find more information about the New Hampshire primary?

We have compiled a general voter guide here. If you have more specific questions, check out our explanations for mail-in/absentee voting in New Hampshire, where to find your polling place, and who will be on your ballot. If you're curious about how votes will be counted on Election Day, we have you covered here.

