Can you see the 2024 solar eclipse in Florida? Here are the best places to watch it

This April, Americans will be witness to one of the most stunning celestial sights imaginable: a total solar eclipse, when the moon entirely blocks the face of the sun and cast the Earth into darkness, leaving only a brilliant flare of light around the edge.

Well, some Americans. We're not in the path. The total total eclipse or "path of totality" of what's become known as the Great North American Eclipse will start in the South Pacific Ocean, pass from Mexico into Oklahoma, and travel diagonally across the country through New Hampshire until it leaves continental North America over Newfoundland.

But that doesn't mean residents of the Sunshine State won't get to experience it.

Will I be able to see the April 8th solar eclipse in Florida?

While we're not in the path of totality, we'll still be able to see part of it. From just over half of the sun to over 3/4 of it will be obscured by the moon from our angle, depending on where you are in the state, with more of it blocked the farther northwest you go.

But do not think this means you can skip eye protection. It is possible to look at a total eclipse with the naked eye without damage, but only during that very short time when the sun is completely covered. We won't get that here.

Which states will see the total solar eclipse?

The expected path visibility for the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8 of 2024.

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, plus parts of Tennessee and Michigan, are all in the 115-mile-wide path of totality.

To see the exact path of totality, check out an interactive map created by French eclipse expert Xavier Jubier.

What time is the April 8 solar eclipse?

The total eclipse will hit the coast of Mexico on April 8, 2024, around 11:07 a.m. PDT and leave the continental North America at 5:16 NDT. The partial eclipse will begin first as the edge of the moon becomes visible, and then about an hour and 20 minutes later the totality will begin and last for three or four minutes before the sun begins to appear again.

What time will the eclipse be visible in Florida?

Florida residents should start to see the eclipse beginning around 1:35 p.m. EDT, with the midpoint at 2:55.

Where are the best places to see the eclipse in Florida?

Think western Panhandle.

Pensacola will be treated to a spectacular partial eclipse of just over 80% coverage at the midpoint, according to eclipse2024.com, but if you want to see the most eclipse possible within state lines you'll need to head to Pineville (82.4%), Bratt (82.3%), or Walnut Hill (82.2%).

The farther south or southeast you go, the less of an eclipse you'll see. Tallahassee will get 75.4% coverage, Jacksonville about 70%. Central Florida across the state will be in the mid-60% range. Southwestern Florida will see about 60% of the sun blocked, Palm Beach 58%, Miami 55.7%, and down in the Keys it'll be 55.1%.

What happens during an eclipse?

Photographs taken every 15 minutes during the solar eclipse viewed from Phoenix on Oct. 14, 2023.

An eclipse happens when an object in space, such as a planet or moon, passes between two other objects, according to NASA. On Earth, we get lunar eclipses when the Earth's shadow blocks the moon, and solar eclipses when the moon passes between us and the sun.

When part of the object is obscured, it's a partial eclipse. When the moon blocks the sun but isn't close enough to Earth to completely cover it, we get an annular solar eclipse, such as the one we saw last October.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon (which is obviously smaller but much closer to us) appears to be the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The result is called a "totality," and for a brief rare time observers can see the outmost layer of the sun's atmosphere, known as the corona.

How to safely view the eclipse

A Houston woman holds her basset hound and watches the annular solar eclipse at Lake Corpus Christi State Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Mathis, Texas.

DO NOT LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE SUN, even if it is partly covered. Viewing any part of the sun with binoculars, a telescope, or through a camera lens without a special-purpose solar filter or with your bare eyes with solar viewing glasses will result in severe eye injury.

NASA recommends safe solar viewing glasses, also called eclipse glasses, or a safe handheld solar viewer. Eclipse glasses are 100,000 times darker than regular sunglasses (which are not enough to protect your eyes during an eclipse) to block nearly all visible, infrared and ultraviolet light. They should not be used if they are torn or scratched. You can find a curated list of approved vendors here.

"Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer," NASA advises. "The concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury."

You also can use an indirect version to avoid looking at the sun, such as a pinhole projector that projects the sun on a nearby surface. The American Astronomical Society has a guide to set them up.

How often do total solar eclipses occur?

Total solar eclipses aren't that uncommon, they happen somewhere on the Earth's surface about every 18 months, according to Space.com. But the area on the ground covered by totality is only about 50 miles wide and any given spot on the planet might see a total eclipse once every hundred years or so.

The next total solar eclipse visible in North America won't be until 2033, according to NASA.

Total lunar eclipses are actually more rare than total solar ones, NASA said, but they can be seen by over half the Earth when they happen.

