There's a new top-dog Mustang, and it isn't a Shelby. The Mustang GTD is a GT3-inspired, Multimatic-built, 800-hp track monster unlike any Mustang before it. It also comes with a price far afield of normal pony car fare; Ford says it'll start around $300,000. You can read the full breakdown of this wild new halo car here, but if you want to see every detail, click through the rest of this slideshow.

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

Ford

You Might Also Like