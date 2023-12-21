See what $4,000 monthly rent gets you in Westchester and Rockland

At $4,000 monthly rent, opportunities widen significantly for market-rate apartments in more-upscale Westchester and Rockland buildings, including some units with more space.

That’s how expensive the region is, with its close New York City proximity.

Peruse listings, and places with by far the most apartments — cities such as Yonkers, New Rochelle and White Plains — tend not to have school districts that receive high online rankings. Instead, top-ranked schools tend to be in suburban towns and villages long dominated by single-family houses.

Here's some of what could be found online at or close to $4,000 a month. They are asking rents, which don't account for what's known as concessions in which a management company or landlord offers incentives such as some break on rent. Rents also may not account for additional fees and other costs.

It's possible one or more units could be rented or taken off market by this article's publication time.

Fifteen Parkview: 15 Parkview Avenue in Bronxville/Garrett Park, Yonkers, Dec. 14, 2023.

Fifteen Parkview, unit 305, 15 Parkview Ave., Bronxville/Garrett Park, Yonkers

Rent listed from $3,900 a month

A 770-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath apartment, listed as available starting on Jan. 15 of the new year in a new building that has started leasing. According to an online description, apartments have fine finishes, oversized windows, large walk-in and outfitted closets, full-size washer and dryer, and kitchens have best-in-class appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz countertop. People have access to a private gym, pet bath, a co-working space with complimentary coffee, and an outdoor seating space with fire pit and roof terrace with lounge chairs. There is on-site parking with electric chargers. Units have air conditioning and are cable ready, according to the website. Bronxville has among Westchester's shortest commutes to Manhattan. The 80,000-square-foot building has 60 apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to a news release.

Avalon Yonkers, located at 79 Alexander St. in Yonkers Dec. 14, 2023.

Avalon Yonkers, unit 002-2139, 79 Alexander St., Yonkers

Rent listed from $3,815 a month

A 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment in Avalon Yonkers, a complex that overlooks the Hudson River. The apartment has central air conditioning, washer and dryer, dishwasher and walk-in closet. According to Avalon Yonkers' website, the complex has studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes for lease. "Entertain in our thoughtfully designed living spaces with modern kitchens featuring quartz or granite countertops and stainless steel appliances," it says. Through AvalonConnect, there is high-speed and common-area WiFi, and the ability to submit service requests and pay rent online. Amenities include a fitness center with Hudson River views, an infinity pool, lounge areas, and landscaped courtyards with fire pits and outdoor kitchenettes, the website says.

Building 1100 at Admirals Cove in Haverstraw Nov. 13, 2023.

Admirals Cove, unit 2409, 1100 Admirals Cove Blvd., Haverstraw

Rent from $3,995 a month

A 1,255-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Admirals Cove development, in Rockland County. The complex consists of four buildings and features studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, located on a Hudson River peninsula. There's a fitness center, two community club lounges, a seasonal swimming pool, cabana, sundeck, fire pit, barbecue, children’s playground, and waterfront restaurant. People can walk to a commuter ferry to Metro-North trains. There is outdoor and garage parking with available EV charging.

Halstead Tarrytown, unit 2035, 1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown

Halstead Tarrytown, photographed Dec. 17, 2023.

Rent from $3,851 a month

A listing said the apartment will be available starting Dec. 24. The complex has a fitness center, a resident lounge, and children's playroom. There are spin bikes, elliptical machines, and virtual rowing, According to the Halstead Tarrytown website, the apartments are in the Irvington school district, which has a highly-rated high school, according to niche.com, an online school ranker. The apartments are about a mile from Interstate-287 and the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, and private garages and storage are available, the website says.

Ginsburg Development Companies celebrates the grand opening for the Fort Hill Apartments at The Abbey Inn in Peekskill Sept. 12, 2018. The mixed-use project, on the site of a former convent, will feature 178 luxury rentals between 3 buildings and a 42-room inn with a spa, event hall and restaurant.

Fort Hill Peekskill, unit A504, 1 St. Mary’s Convent, Peekskill

Rent from $3,995 a month

A 1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment, it's listed as having become available on Dec. 13 in the Fort Hill Peekskill apartments. The facility includes a fitness Center with available personal trainers, a club lounge for events and private parties, and an outdoor pool with sundeck and barbecue pavilion, according to the Fort Hill Peekskill website. Building residents have access to the restaurant and spa at the Abbey Inn with special discounts. Guests can stay at the Abbey Inn at special rates. There are more than 60 acres of hiking trails with Hudson River views. There's indoor garage parking and outdoor spaces.

The Millennia, located at 20 Burling Lane in New Rochelle Dec. 15, 2023.

The Millennia, Juniper, 20 Burling Lane, New Rochelle

Rent from $4,150 a month

A 1,528-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment, it is listed as available now. It has a master walk-in closet, a second bedroom walk-in closet, in-unit laundry room, 9-foot ceilings, 24-hour concierge, bike storage, fire pit, barbecue grills, and outdoor dog park, and an outdoor kitchen. The Millennia is one block from New Rochelle’s train station, bus station and Interstate-95 entrances.

