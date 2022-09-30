See what 4 Florida sites looked like before Hurricane Ian — and what they look like now

After making landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian has caused severe flooding in the Sunshine State and left millions of residents without power. Footage captured on the ground shows continued rescue attempts, devastation and many Floridians coming to terms with what Gov. Ron DeSantis described as a “500-year flood event.”
On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian's storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road. It's even worse in the seaside tourist town, much of which was flattened by the fierce winds and powerful storm surge generated by the Category 4 hurricane.
Although Ian made first landfall at Cayo Costa and hit the mainland south of Punta Gorda, both just to the north, Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to Fort Myers Beach as “ground zero” because of the graphically surreal damage and potential loss of life.
Joe Raedle/GettyRescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee Co