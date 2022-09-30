See what 4 Florida sites looked like before Hurricane Ian — and what they look like now

13
Grethel Aguila
·1 min read

The images that have come out of Southwest Florida — during and after Hurricane Ian — are jarring.

Entire city stretches submerged. Roofs floating away. And the littered remnants of buildings that once stood tall.

The Category 4 storm battered Florida — but particularly gutted the southwest coast — with heavy rain, gusty winds, catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge.

Here are some before and after pictures of notable locations in the region.

Downtown Fort Myers

<span>Streets of downtown Fort Myers flooded due to storm surge from the Caloosahatchee River after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, 2022.</span> <span class="credit">Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald</span>
Streets of downtown Fort Myers flooded due to storm surge from the Caloosahatchee River after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, 2022. Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald

Legacy Harbor Marina

<span>Scene shows boats that were run aground at Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers a day after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm.</span> <span class="credit">Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald</span>
Scene shows boats that were run aground at Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers a day after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm. Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald
<span>Scene shows boats that were run aground at Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers a day after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm.</span> <span class="credit">Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald</span>
Scene shows boats that were run aground at Legacy Harbour Marina in Fort Myers a day after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm. Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald

San Carlos Island

<span>Scene shows boats that were run aground in San Carlos Island a day after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm.</span> <span class="credit">Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald</span>
Scene shows boats that were run aground in San Carlos Island a day after Hurricane Ian hit the West Coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm. Before: Google Maps; After: Pedro Portal/Miami Herald

Sanibel Causeway

<span>A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Florida, in Lee County, was knocked out by Hurricane Ian.</span> <span class="credit">Before: Google Maps; After: Lee County Sheriff’s Office</span>
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Florida, in Lee County, was knocked out by Hurricane Ian. Before: Google Maps; After: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

READ MORE: Your favorite Sanibel hangouts were ground zero of hurricane. A look at some of them

Recommended Stories