From Chevy's six-figure truck to Hyundai's futuristic sedan, tour the 8 coolest electric cars hitting streets in 2023
The flood of cool new electric cars will continue in 2023.
Brands like Tesla, Chevy, Hyundai, and GMC all plan to unleash cutting-edge new models this year.
We'll see pricey pickup trucks, sleek sedans, and sporty SUVs.
Tons of new electric models have exploded onto the scene in recent years — and 2023 will be no different.
Fresh startups and established auto giants alike plan to unleash EVs of all shapes and sizes this year, from bulky pickups to sleek sedans.
Here are some of the models we're most excited to see on US streets — and get behind the wheel of — in 2023.
The GMC Hummer EV SUV sounds like an impossible contradiction: A battery-powered rendition of one of the most infamous gas-guzzlers of all time.
But it’s real, and the fully loaded, $106,000 Edition 1 version will deliver a range of at least 300 miles, according to GMC.
General Motors first brought the Hummer brand back from the dead after a decade-long hiatus to create the Hummer EV pickup, which is on sale now.
Judging by our experience with the truck, we expect the SUV to be outrageously large and excessive — but very entertaining.
Not crazy about buying an electric SUV made in China? The Polestar 3 might change your mind.
It'll cost $83,900 to start and offers a futuristic and high-tech alternative to electric SUVs from Tesla and BMW.
It has Polestar's signature chiseled looks, a minimalist interior, 489 horsepower, and all-wheel drive.
As we learned driving the Polestar 2 sedan, a lack of prominent branding means you’ll have to get used to people asking you what the heck you’re driving.
The EVs that Chevrolet sells right now are small, somewhat bland, and based on aging tech — not exactly exciting options.
Chevy's biggest shot at trendy SUVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y is its upcoming Blazer EV.
The sleek SUV will start at $45,000 and return up to 320 miles of range, the brand says.
We got an early look at the $66,000, high-performance Blazer EV SS and were struck by its long, sleek profile and screen-heavy interior.
It’s been more than three years since Tesla revealed the Cybertruck pickup — and promptly smashed two of its windows in front of thousands of onlookers.
The truck is supposed to start production in 2023, but don't hold your breath. Elon Musk says lots of things that don't always pan out.
We don't know a ton about the truck, since the pricing and specs Tesla initially announced have been wiped from its website.
But Musk has given out a few details: The Cybertruck will have four motors, no door handles, and removable side mirrors.
General Motors' answer to the groundbreaking Ford F-150 Lightning is on the way.
The Silverado EV will churn out a monstrous 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, unlocking a 3.5-second dash to 60 mph.
And Chevy pegs range at 400 miles, way more than the F-150 and almost every other EV on the market.
It'll also have an ingenious collapsible wall between its bed and cab that lets customers haul extra-huge items.
At $105,000, the first version available, the Silverado EV RST, won’t come cheap.
EV startup Fisker plans to release its first cars to US streets early this year.
The Ocean SUV starts at $37,500, and pricier models will offer up to 350 miles of range.
Standout features include exterior solar panels and a 17.1-inch touchscreen that rotates between portrait and landscape.
The limited edition Ocean One, the first model getting to customers, costs $68,999.
Hyundai's edgy Ioniq 5 SUV is one of the best — and, I believe, one of the best looking — electric cars you can buy today.
The upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan brings similarly out-there styling and an aerodynamic shape that gives it an EPA-estimated 361 miles of range on a full battery.
Hyundai says it'll charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.
The Ioniq 6's stretched-out wheelbase makes for "unparalleled passenger and cargo room," according to Hyundai.
Indi EV, a new startup, plans to start shipping the Indi One, its very first vehicle, this spring.
The $45,000 electric SUV's calling card is a powerful computer that Indi claims will allow owners to play video games, video chat, and browse the web in their car.
