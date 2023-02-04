From Chevy's six-figure truck to Hyundai's futuristic sedan, tour the 8 coolest electric cars hitting streets in 2023

Hyundai's streamlined Ioniq 6 sedan arrives next spring with a futuristic look and an expansive interior. Hyundai

The flood of cool new electric cars will continue in 2023.

Brands like Tesla, Chevy, Hyundai, and GMC all plan to unleash cutting-edge new models this year.

We'll see pricey pickup trucks, sleek sedans, and sporty SUVs.

Tons of new electric models have exploded onto the scene in recent years — and 2023 will be no different.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV. Chevrolet

Fresh startups and established auto giants alike plan to unleash EVs of all shapes and sizes this year, from bulky pickups to sleek sedans.

The Polestar 3. Polestar

Here are some of the models we're most excited to see on US streets — and get behind the wheel of — in 2023.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

The GMC Hummer EV SUV sounds like an impossible contradiction: A battery-powered rendition of one of the most infamous gas-guzzlers of all time.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

But it’s real, and the fully loaded, $106,000 Edition 1 version will deliver a range of at least 300 miles, according to GMC.

2024 GMC Hummer EV GMC

General Motors first brought the Hummer brand back from the dead after a decade-long hiatus to create the Hummer EV pickup, which is on sale now.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Judging by our experience with the truck, we expect the SUV to be outrageously large and excessive — but very entertaining.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Not crazy about buying an electric SUV made in China? The Polestar 3 might change your mind.

The Polestar 3. Polestar

It'll cost $83,900 to start and offers a futuristic and high-tech alternative to electric SUVs from Tesla and BMW.

The Polestar 3. Polestar

It has Polestar's signature chiseled looks, a minimalist interior, 489 horsepower, and all-wheel drive.

The Polestar 3. Polestar

As we learned driving the Polestar 2 sedan, a lack of prominent branding means you’ll have to get used to people asking you what the heck you’re driving.

The Polestar 3. Polestar

The EVs that Chevrolet sells right now are small, somewhat bland, and based on aging tech — not exactly exciting options.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

Chevy's biggest shot at trendy SUVs like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y is its upcoming Blazer EV.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. Chevrolet

The sleek SUV will start at $45,000 and return up to 320 miles of range, the brand says.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

We got an early look at the $66,000, high-performance Blazer EV SS and were struck by its long, sleek profile and screen-heavy interior.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

It’s been more than three years since Tesla revealed the Cybertruck pickup — and promptly smashed two of its windows in front of thousands of onlookers.

Tesla's Cybertruck Frederic J. Brown/AFP

The truck is supposed to start production in 2023, but don't hold your breath. Elon Musk says lots of things that don't always pan out.

The Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla

We don't know a ton about the truck, since the pricing and specs Tesla initially announced have been wiped from its website.

Tesla Cybertruck. Tesla

But Musk has given out a few details: The Cybertruck will have four motors, no door handles, and removable side mirrors.

Tesla

General Motors' answer to the groundbreaking Ford F-150 Lightning is on the way.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

The Silverado EV will churn out a monstrous 664 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque, unlocking a 3.5-second dash to 60 mph.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

And Chevy pegs range at 400 miles, way more than the F-150 and almost every other EV on the market.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV WT. Chevrolet

It'll also have an ingenious collapsible wall between its bed and cab that lets customers haul extra-huge items.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST. Chevrolet

At $105,000, the first version available, the Silverado EV RST, won’t come cheap.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV. Tim Levin/Insider

EV startup Fisker plans to release its first cars to US streets early this year.

The Fisker Ocean. Fisker

The Ocean SUV starts at $37,500, and pricier models will offer up to 350 miles of range.

The 2023 Fisker Ocean. Fisker

Standout features include exterior solar panels and a 17.1-inch touchscreen that rotates between portrait and landscape.

The 2023 Fisker Ocean. Fisker

The limited edition Ocean One, the first model getting to customers, costs $68,999.

The 2023 Fisker Ocean. Fisker

Hyundai's edgy Ioniq 5 SUV is one of the best — and, I believe, one of the best looking — electric cars you can buy today.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

The upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan brings similarly out-there styling and an aerodynamic shape that gives it an EPA-estimated 361 miles of range on a full battery.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Hyundai says it'll charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

The Ioniq 6's stretched-out wheelbase makes for "unparalleled passenger and cargo room," according to Hyundai.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Indi EV, a new startup, plans to start shipping the Indi One, its very first vehicle, this spring.

Indi EV Indi One Tim Levin

The $45,000 electric SUV's calling card is a powerful computer that Indi claims will allow owners to play video games, video chat, and browse the web in their car.

Indi EV Indi One. Tim Levin/Insider

