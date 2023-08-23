See 8 iconic photos from past debates including the fly on Mike Pence's head

The first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 election cycle will take place Wednesday night.

The debate will exclusively air on Fox News from 9-11 p.m. ET and will be co-moderated by Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Former president Donald Trump has announced he will be absent from the debate citing a big lead in polls.

While we can expect eight GOP candidates to gather at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to pitch their visions for the country, it's uncertain what iconic moments could come out of Wednesday's broadcast.

From a fly seated on a former vice president's head to a former president looking at his watch, here are some iconic photos from previous debates.

Fly sits in Mike Pence's head at 2020 debate

While debating current Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence became accompanied by a fly. The insect rested on the republican candidate's head as he took notes. The vice presidential debate took place at the University of Utah on oct. 7 2020 in Salt Lake City.

A fly rests on the head of Vice President Mike Pence as he takes notes during the vice presidential debate against US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California Kamala Harris in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah on October 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City.

Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton at 2016 debate

Former Republican president Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hilary Clinton spoke at the Oct. 9, 2016 debate at Washington University in St. Louis.

In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.

Mitt Romney and Barack Obama at 2012 debate

Former president Barack Obama and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney spar at the debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on Oct. 16, 2012.

In this Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, left, and President Barack Obama spar during a presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.

George H.W. Bush at 1992 debate

At the Oct. 15, 1992 presidential debate, President George H.W. Bush looked at his watch at the University of Richmond in Virginia.

In this Oct. 15, 1992, file photo President George H.W. Bush looks at his watch during the 1992 presidential campaign debate with other candidates, Independent Ross Perot, top, and Democrat Bill Clinton, not shown, at the University of Richmond, Va.

James Stockdale's at 1992 debate

United States Navy vice admiral James Stockdale ran as the Independent candidate with H. Ross Perot at the vice presidential debate in Atlanta on Oct 12, 1992. Stockdale opened by asking "Who am I? Why am I here?" and the war hero became a political punchline.

Admiral James Stockdale is pictured during the vice presidential debate in Atlanta, Ga., Oct. 13, 1992. Stockdale is the Independent candidate running with H. Ross Perot.

Lloyd Bentsen at 1988 debate

On Oct. 5 1988, Texas Democrat Sen. Lloyd Bensten spoke during his vice presidential debate with Sen. Dan Quayle at the Omaha Civic Auditorium in Omaha, Nebraska. During the debate, Bentsen memorably told Quayle "You're no Jack Kennedy."

In this Oct. 5, 1988 file photo, Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, D-Texas, left, speaks during his vice presidential debate with Sen. Dan Quayle, R-Ind., at the Omaha Civic Auditorium, Omaha, Neb.

John Kennedy and Richard Nixon at 1960 debate

Democrat Sen. John Kennedy and former Republican president Richard Nixon debated their visions for the country at a Chicago television studio on Sept. 26, 1960. Journalist Howard K. Smith moderated the debate.

Democrat Sen. John Kennedy, left and Republican Richard Nixon, right, as they debated campaign issues at a Chicago television studio on Sept. 26, 1960. Moderator Howard K. Smith is at desk in center.

Richard Nixon at 1960 debate

Former president Richard Nixon, who on Sept. 26, 1960 was the Republican vice president, wiped his face with a handkerchief while profusely sweating during the debate with Sen. John F. Kennedy in Chicago. Kennedy remained calm in his demeanor during the nationally televised conversation.

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 1960, file photo U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vice President Richard M. Nixon wipes his face with a handkerchief during the nationally televised first of four presidential debates with Sen. John F. Kennedy, Democratic nominee, in Chicago, Ill., for the first televised debate between presidential candidates in U.S. history. Nixon's profuse sweating on stage with cool-as-a-cucumber rival John Kennedy (not shown) in 1960 proved to be stiff competition in the pantheon of campaign misfires. (AP Photo/File)

