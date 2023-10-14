See Al Pacino's cameo in the new Bad Bunny music video

Al Pacino shares important life advice with Bad Bunny in the video for the rapper and singer's new single, "Monaco."

The 83-year-old acting legend appears as a member of Bad Bunny's squad in the first half of the video, which is set inside the Italian restaurant Carbone in New York City.

The "Godfather" franchise star, looking dapper in a gray suit, enjoys an Italian meal and shakes hands with the chef while chatting with Bad Bunny, 29, and the others.

As fun as it is to see Pacino dining out with his younger friends, the real magic happens more than six minutes into the video after we’ve watched Bad Bunny cavorting with bikini-clad women on yachts in present-day Monaco.

That’s when Pacino pops up again, even thought the song is over. The Oscar winner is sitting alongside Bad Bunny at a table in the same Italian restaurant, only this time, viewers can hear the pair’s off-the-cuff conversation.

"Hey, you're doing great. You really are doing great," Pacino assures the younger entertainer. "He's charging it up. Enjoy it!"

"Enjoy life," Bad Bunny agrees.

"Enjoy it. Tomorrow's coming," Pacino says, before launches into singing a song about not knowing what tomorrow brings.

The two men then raise a toast to each other with their wine glasses.

“I’ll talk to you soon," says Pacino, who then seems to reconsider calling it a night.

"You going to the club?” he asks, sounding hopeful.

"Monaco" appears on Bad Bunny's surprise new album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," released Oct. 12.

As fun as it is to see him onscreen opposite Pacino, the Puerto Rico-born superstar is no stranger to Hollywood.

He currently co-stars alongside Gael García Bernal in “Cassandro," a Prime Video movie that tells the real-life story of Saúl Armendáriz, the gay amateur wrestler who transformed himself into the beloved and renowned exótico Cassandro.

Bad Bunny will show off both his acting and music talent when he serves as both guest host and musical guest Oct. 21 on "Saturday Night Live."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com