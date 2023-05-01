See Alabama man attack teens at Florida gas station in road rage incident

Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the attorneys' fees she paid to successfully defend herself against a lawsuit from a 76-year-old retired optometrist who claimed she was at fault for crashing into him at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016. In a ruling published on Saturday, a Utah judge said attorneys for Paltrow and Terry Sanderson had agreed to drop the matter of Paltrow's attorneys' fees. District Court Judge Kent Holmberg's final judgement did not detail why the matter of attorneys' fees that Paltrow sought in her 2019 countersuit was dropped.