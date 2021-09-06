SEE IT: Arsonist torches ticket booth during Brooklyn religious street festival

A firebug has been busted for torching a ticket booth during Brooklyn’s Feast of Santa Rosalia festival, officials said.

Adnan Ali Hussein, 28, is charged with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief for allegedly lighting the unoccupied ticket booth on fire using a flammable liquid in Bensonhurst back on Aug. 24.

He was arrested Thursday.

The FDNY released video of the arsonist lighting the booth on fire and images of the charred aftermath. The firebug reared back in shock after the fireball ignited, the video shows.

“Arson is not only a serious crime but also an extremely reckless act that can have devastating effects on the entire community,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “Our Fire Marshals quickly apprehended this individual before he caused any further damage or harm to New Yorkers.”

The festival, in its 40th year, is named for the patron saint of Palermo, Sicily. It was held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 29 along 18th Ave.