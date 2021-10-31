SEE IT: Arsonist tosses Molotov cocktail into Brooklyn deli, workers narrowly escape inferno

Two Brooklyn deli workers narrowly escaped being burned alive after a deranged firebug tossed a Molotov cocktail into their store, shocking video released Sunday shows.

The deli exploded in flames after the nut tossed the flaming bottle into the deli on Nostrand Ave. near Halsey St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 7:55 a.m. Saturday, surveillance video released by the FDNY shows.

Video from outside the store shows the attacker lighting a bottle and flinging it through the front door of the store.

The man lit a second explosive but before he was able to hurl it a quick-thinking bystander slapped it out of his hand, the video shows. The bottle smashed to the ground and ignited a fire on the sidewalk.

The arsonist ran off while the good Samaritan hopped over the flames, which quickly spread down the sidewalk, coming dangerously close to a parked car.

Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the moment the first bottle exploded, instantly consuming the deli counter in flames.

One worker from behind the counter ran through the flames but stumbled as his shoe caught fire, the video shows.

Another employee hopped over a counter and both men were able to make it out of the store.

Firefighters were on the scene in minutes and treated one man for minor injuries.

The FDNY’s Explosives and Arson Task force along with the NYPD and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later arrested Joel Mangal, 38.

Mangal was charged with arson, assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief. He was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail during his arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday.

“Fortunately, there was no loss of life here,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement. “FDNY will continue to work alongside local, state and federal partners to bring to justice those who use fire as a weapon.”