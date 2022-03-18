SEE IT: Bicycle-riding bandits wanted for series of Brooklyn robberies: police

A pair of brazen bandits on bicycles have turned a Brooklyn neighborhood into their own personal hunting ground, police said Friday.

Since Thanksgiving, the duo has robbed eight men within a half-mile stretch of Bushwick from Hart St. to Linden St. and from Irving Ave. to Cypress Ave., cops say. At least one of the robberies was caught on surveillance camera, said police, who shared the footage Friday while asking the public’s help in identifying the two suspects.

In most cases the duo, who speak Spanish to each other, approach their victims from behind, put them in chokeholds and drag them to the ground. In at least two cases the suspects flashed knives, officials said.

The two are often seen speeding off on bicycles, according to police. The suspects have targeted men between 22 and 56 and all of the robberies occurred either late at night or early in the morning, police said.

The robbery spree began on Black Friday, Nov. 26, when they bum-rushed a 22-year-old man, dragged him to the ground and robbed him of his cellphone, headphones, wallet and $50, cops said.

Video of the incident released by cops shows one of the two men grabbing the victim from behind and pulling him down to the sidewalk. A second later, his accomplice shows up and rifles through the victim’s pockets, taking his property.

The entire mugging took less than a minute, police said. The victim struggles to grab one of the fleeing muggers, but the suspects run off unscathed, the video shows.

The pair resurfaced at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, when they pulled a knife on a 30-year-old man near the corner of St. Nicholas Ave. and Harman St., cops said.

Less than a week later, at 12:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve, they pulled a knife and robbed a 36-year-old man at the same corner, taking a backpack containing $1,000, a cellphone and a pair of headphones, cops said. Within an hour after fleeing the corner, they jumped a 35-year-old man on Stanhope St. near Cypress Ave. They pulled the victim’s winter hat over his eyes before putting him in a chokehold and robbing him of $700, cops said.

The two committed three more robberies on Jan. 27, Feb. 27 and Feb. 28, all following the same tackle and take play they’ve been using since November, cops said.

Their last heist was on March 7, when they jumped a 35-year-old man on Bleecker St. near Wyckoff Ave. taking his cellphone and wallet.

None of their victims were seriously injured, cops said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two suspects to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.