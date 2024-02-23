See which Biloxi casino is home to the best spa in the state & one of the 10 best in the U.S.

The Spa at Beau Rivage was recently recognized as one of best in the country.

Spas of America, a website dedicated to cataloging and ranking spas in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, included the Biloxi spa on its annual round up of top 100 U.S. spas.

Beau Rivage was one of only two Mississippi spas to make the cut and ranked 6th, ahead of popular spas in Beverly Hills, California, and Miami Beach, Florida and brands like the Harrah’s and Four Seasons.

For the second year in a row, the Beau Rivage ranked as the best spa in the state. The luxury

Mississippi was also represented by Westin Jackson’s Soul Spa, which ranked 36th on the list.

Only one spa in the southeast ranked higher than the Spa at Beau Rivage. The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton in Charlotte, North Carolina ranked fifth in this year’s list.

Spas of America based their rankings on the popularity (unique page views and consumer choices) of the spas on their website and Google reviews.

“New for 2023, all spas must also uphold a Google Reviews rating of 4.0 or higher to be considered for inclusion,” said Christine Rowlands of Spas of America.

With more than 100 Google reviews, the Spa at Beau Rivage currently holds a 4.4 rating. Many of the reviews listed a fabulous pool, talented massage therapist and relaxing setting as some of the spa’s best features.

“The experience here was heaven,” said Tamaya Mais in a recent five-star review.

Here’s a look at the highest ranking spas in the country.

2023 top U.S. spas

The Beau Rivage Spa & Salon is located at 875 Beach Blvd. and may be reached at 228-386-7111 or 888-567-6667.