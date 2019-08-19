What it's like to see a blinking, breathing 'Jurassic World' dinosaur up close

BURBANK, Calif. – It’s actually not the teeth that get your attention first.

It’s the eyes.

The velociraptor’s yellow eyeballs don’t exactly look at you but through you, a soul-piercing kind of stare that suggests she's wondering just how salty your skin tastes.

At least that’s how I feel when I'm stalked by one of the dinosaur puppets from the Jurassic World Live Tour, a traveling stage show that arrives in dozens of U.S. arenas starting Sept. 26 in Columbus, Ohio, and runs through 2020.

My raptor encounter takes place in a nondescript building that looks like a dentist's office and smells like freshly baked bread. The first clue that I'm in the right location (which is located next to a bakery): A sign on a door that reads "DINOSAUR CROSSING." I walk inside, and it turns out to be a portal to the Jurassic era where dinosaurs roam.

Almost. The door leads to a place affectionately known as Dino Headquarters, where humongous, scaly animals are created for the Jurassic World Live Tour.

Robert Gardner bears the weight of a velociraptor in an attached backpack while operating the dinosaur in the More

For those dinos to roam as they should, they need "dinoteers” (as they call the puppetmasters here at Dino Headquarters) to embody them, such as Robert Gardner, who makes his way inside a 17-foot-long piece of machinery-turned-living dinosaur. He moves her head, limbs and jaw. You can see his black spandex-clad legs if you look for them.

And I can also see dinos-in-progress: a mama stegosaurus whose skull hasn't been attached to her body yet, a different velociraptor whose translucent head reveals batteries and wires, a triceratops with holes where her horns will be.

But no matter. My heart still races when the velociraptor’s nose is pointed my way. It's a testament to how well the “Jurassic” movies have instilled an illogical fear of extinct creatures, how true the Jurassic World Live team stayed to the animals from the movie, and how high-tech animatronic puppets have gotten in order to tell stories about prehistoric creatures.

Wait, did she just blink after she started walking toward me? Yeah, I ran.

'Jurassic World – The Ride': The real stars are the freakily lifelike roaming dinosaurs

Test ride: Is Universal Studios Hollywood's new Jurassic World ride better than the old one?

After running for her life, Carly Mallenbaum ultimately makes nice with the velociraptor. More

Chris Nobles, an associate producer of the Jurassic World Live Tour, assured me that the velociraptors' eyelids do move. The reptiles are also programmed to appear as though they’re breathing and looking around.

“They’re alive,” he jokes.

The velociraptor I met is one of 24 dinosaurs in the touring production of the live show that’s set right after 2015’s “Jurassic World," when the Jurassic World resort falls and the destructive Indominus Rex breaks into a scientist's lab. The story of the show ends three months before the 2018 sequel "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" begins.

The show features new human and dinosaur characters that aren't in the movies, but also old favorites. You couldn’t do a “Jurassic” story without a T. rex. And this one is 43 feet long.