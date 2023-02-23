See body camera video from fatal police shooting of Black teen in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has released Gulfport police body and dash camera videos from the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan in Gulfport.

A Harrison County grand jury cleared Gulfport Police from any wrongdoing in the October 2022 shooting death of the 15-year-old Black teenager. His death prompted several protests in Gulfport, with many demanding the body camera footage be released to the public.

The videos were released after the grand jury decision was handed down.

