SEE IT: Bronx bully slaps man until he forks over money in deli robbery

A young hooded bully repeatedly punched and slapped a 34-year-old man inside a Bronx deli until the terrified victim forked over the cash in his pockets, harrowing video of the brazen daylight robbery Saturday shows.

The victim had just withdrawn money from an ATM on Clay Ave. near E. 173rd St. Friday afternoon when the suspect’s accomplices chased him into a deli down the block by Topping Ave., cops said.

Video of the 3:45 p.m. clash shows three men blocking the door before the would-be ringleader arrives, apparently demanding money from the victim.

The victim tries to give the suspect some of his money, but it isn’t enough and the crook sucker-punches his victim, sending him reeling backwards.

The hooded crook slaps the victim one more time before the old man tries to hold down his attackers hands and runs into the back of the store, the video shows.

The suspect and an accomplice follows and punches the victim in the head again as he pleads for help, the video shows.

During the attack, the victim turns to one of the suspect’s cohorts for help, but the heavyset accomplice just raises his hands up.

The victim ultimately relents and starts handing over more money as the suspect punches him one more time, sending him into a row of grocery shelves, the video shows.

The thieves left the store with the victim’s cellphone and $600. They were last seen running east on E. 173rd St.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention. It was not immediately clear if he knew his attackers.

Cops released the video in the hope someone recognizes the slap-happy bully or his crew.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.