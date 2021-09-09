SEE IT: Bronx robbers in high-end shoes rob men of cash, designer sneakers

A group of fashion-conscious Bronx crooks in high-end kicks robbed two men, stealing the designer sneakers right off one victim’s feet, cops said Wednesday.

Video from the Aug. 12 caper shows the two victims, 40 and 36, standing on Franklin Ave. by E. 169th St. in Morrisania about 1:10 a.m. when three men flank them, one of them carrying what looks like a gun.

All three suspects are wearing pristine footwear, with one of them sporting what appears to be Balenciaga sneakers, which go for about $800 a pair.

The victims immediately comply with the trio, offering up their money, their jewelry and a phone. One of the victims lets one robber take all the cash out of his wallet, and after the bandit hands him back the empty wallet, gives him a friendly fist bump.

The other victim steps out of his bright yellow sneakers so the robbers can take them. As the mugging goes on, a passerby crosses the street, walks up to the men, then quickly turns and walks away.

The trio fled in two cars — a black Infiniti sedan heading west on E. 169th St. and a silver Lexus sedan that went north on Franklin Ave.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.