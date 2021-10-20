SEE IT: Brooklyn jeweler robbed of $1.2 million in gems by pair of crooks

A Brooklyn jeweler was robbed of $1.2 million in baubles by a pair of crooks during a bold afternoon heist, police said Wednesday.

The 67-year-old victim was transporting the pricey gems to his office and had just gotten into his car on 47th St. near 14th Ave. in Borough Park when the two men confronted him about 12:30 p.m. Friday, cops said.

Surveillance video released by cops shows the apparently unarmed crooks throwing open the driver’s side door and tussling with the victim.

The robbers forced him to open his trunk, grabbed two bags containing the jewelry and ran to a black getaway car, officials said.

The suspects were apparently tracking the jeweler before robbing him, police sources said.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance images of the two suspects and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.