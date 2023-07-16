See the Bugatti Bolide Run Goodwood's Hill Climb

Goodwood Road & Racing / YouTube

The Bugatti Bolide was revealed as a concept back in 2020, but the track-only hypercar was not confirmed for production until 2021 and did not make its public debut as a finished product until last month's 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car completed a demonstration lap at the Circuit de la Sarthe then, so that makes this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed its second demonstration.

The Bolide is not running all-out on the relatively damp course, but the rumble of the W-16 is still unmistakable. That engine produces 1578 hp, although we do not hear its full roar here as we did in an airfield test last month. That would be an astonishing number for any other high-downforce track car, but it is a few hundred short of the 1825 hp announced for the pre-production concept.

In addition to the run at Goodwood, the Bolide took a trip to the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month. While the brief clip does not show us if the car came anywhere close to the concept's previously-announced hypothetical lap of 3:07 around the Circuit de la Sarthe, we do get a chance to hear what the W-16 sounds like at full speed from on-board. Unsurprisingly, the rumble is memorable inside the cabin, too. All 40 units of the car have been sold out since January of 2022, so do not expect a chance to buy one any time soon.

You Might Also Like