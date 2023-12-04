See what will be built on a pricey Restaurant Row property

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The next iteration of a prime property along the region’s famed Restaurant Row has been revealed, as Orlando Business Journal has learned what will rise on the one-acre parcel that sold for an eye-catching $6.75 million in October 2022.

The property at 7331 W. Sand Lake Road has been ground-leased to Goldleaf — a medical cannabis dispensary headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, and with a Florida hub in Sebring — said Ryan Stahl, CEO of Maitland-based Equinox Development Properties Inc., which bought the property last fall.

Mark Seid, a founder and executive vice president for Goldleaf, confirmed the plans and further said the property — located at the northwest corner of West Sand Lake Road and Turkey Lake Road, adjacent a Chick-fil-A restaurant — will be home to a 6,000-square-foot Goldleaf dispensary that will be “one of the largest and most beautiful dispensaries in the state.”

