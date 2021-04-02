See A Carry-Over 1966 Shelby GT350 Barn Find

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Finding something rare and valuable like this Carry-Over 1966 Shelby GT350 just sitting, gathering dust for years and years and years on end makes for one hell of a barn find. After all, finding any classic Shelby sitting in a barn, garage, shed, or even someone’s yard is something to get excited about, especially if you get the privilege of buying and restoring the car. In this video, you get to vicariously live that excitement and it’s pretty cool.

This Carry-Over Shelby GT350 was buried in a garage. Before the video was shot, the widow of the man who originally bought it unburied the car, since it had boxes and all sorts of other junk accumulated throughout the years piled on top of and around it. The guys shooting the video jokingly refer to it as King Tut’s Tomb.

If you don’t know much about the so-called “Carry-Over” 1966 Shelby GT350s, you’re not alone. But not knowing means you don’t understand why these cars are so sought after. To give a brief overview, Ford delivered 252 1965 K-code Mustangs from the San Jose plant to Shelby American before shutting down the factory to retool for the 1966 model year. This was done to help ensure Shelby wouldn’t run out of cars while the production line wasn’t churning any out.

Because of this interesting strategic move, Ford and Shelby created a rare variant of the GT350 for 1966, the Carry-Overs. Since there are so few of them, these cars which combine the handling dynamics of the 1965 model year with the looks of the 1966 are highly sought after by collectors. Whenever one is consigned for an auction or otherwise makes a public appearance it can cause a real stir.

When you combine that kind of rarity with the novelty of a barn find, what you have is pure gold. That’s what makes this video so interesting. Right off the bat, it’s amazing the condition the car is in, almost like it’s too good for something which sat buried all that time. The interior is fairly dirty but not that bad and you can see a nice crack in the windshield, but the car is still in amazing condition.

