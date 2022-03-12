SEE IT: Cars crash behind TV reporter talking about dangerous intersection

A Los Angeles reporter got more than he bargained for when he encountered a live car crash at the sight of a deadly hit-and-run he was covering.

On Thursday afternoon, KTLA reporter Gene Kang and his crew were reporting from the corner of Hoover and 84th Sts., where a 42-year-old pedestrian had been killed several days earlier.

“You see Hoover St. here, officials say it is one of the most dangerous streets in all of Los Angeles,” Kang says on tape.

Just then, a sedan whizzes behind him and strikes another car passing through a nearby intersection. The sedan, with its tires squealing and front-end damaged, then does a 360-degree turn, drives over a curb, and speeds away.

Police told KTLA they believe the sedan had just been involved in a different crime and was being used in a getaway.

Kang said the south L.A. area where he was standing has seen double the number of collisions since the start of the pandemic. The driver who killed the 42-year-old pedestrian — a father who was walking with his family — has not been found.