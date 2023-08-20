See how a center that grows new Rock Hill business is growing itself, and what’s next

A plan to lift small businesses in Rock Hill continues to grow.

The Gravity Center announced a new nonprofit organization, The Gravity Center Foundation. Both organizations aim to help small and startup businesses grow their footing in the city. Mike Geddings, foundation board chair, said the move announced earlier this month continues a strategic plan started two years ago.

“In two short years,” Geddings said, “we are continuing to evolve our support for entrepreneurialism in York county.“

The new foundation will aid in that mission through a focus on grant and sponsorship. It will head the Rock Hill Venture Mentor Services program that connects prospective or new entrepreneurs with already successful ones in the city. It will oversee York County LaunchPad, a free monthly public event focused on business growth, and LEAP, the Local Entrepreneur Access Program.

The for profit Gravity Center will continue with leasing and other services at its 153 S. Oakland Ave. home. The center will have space for incubation, mentorship and program support for startups and entrepreneurs. The Gravity Center location includes Insignia Group and the Knowledge Park corporate offices. Long-term plans include an investment fund for local startups.

Gravity Center offers a variety of services from free events to leased space, subscription services and coworking.