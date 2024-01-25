See how Centre County schools performed on 2023 standardized tests. Find your school here

After years of pandemic losses and dips, Pennsylvania is showing incremental growth in its standardized testing scores statewide. Scores are compiled into the PA Future Ready Index, which shows proficiency and growth in English, math and science as well as student demographic data.

The Centre Daily Times has compiled the data from Centre County’s public school standardized test scores and Act 13 Building Level Scores to see how local schools are improving.

Act 13 Building Scores are based on several factors from the PA Future Ready Index including attendance, proficiency and growth. Scores are adjusted based on the number of economically disadvantaged students and are used to help evaluated educator effectiveness.

The Pennsylvania System of School Assessments is administered to students in grades 3-8 each year in English and math, with students in fourth and eighth grades taking additional exams in science. Below are charts showing English, math and science proficiency scores for each district and how they compare to the state average and state goal in State College, Bellefonte, Philipsburg-Osceola, Penns Valley and Bald Eagle area school districts.

Using year-to-year proficiency scores, the Pennsylvania Value System of School Assessments helps to measure student growth from year to year. Here’s how school scores progressed this year in English, math and science.