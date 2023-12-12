‘I would like to see it changed;’ Parents frustrated with bus driver shortage in area county

Children were left at home Tuesday morning because their school bus didn’t show up.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke to parents who are now demanding answers about the bus driver shortage in a Greene County school district. Hear why they are frustrated on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

One parent said the problem is so bad, she wants to put her kids in a new school district.

Bus Route 33-I was a no-show at the Landmark Village Apartments in Fairborn. According to some parents, this has been an issue since last year.

On Tuesday, parents were notified at 5:30 a.m.

District spokeswoman Pam Gayheart told News Center 7 routes are canceled as soon as the transportation supervisor is made aware. At that point, they tell the parents.

According to the district, these cancellations are because bus drivers are sick.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.