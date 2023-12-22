See the changes just made to the Poinciana Parkway

The Central Florida Expressway Authority has the completion of a 7-mile project on Poinciana Parkway, which is also known as State Road 538.

SR 538 has been under construction since 2021.

CFX said that the project created a divided four-lane expressway from Ronald Reagan Parkway to County Road 580, which is also known as Cypress Parkway. CFX said that the new lanes will make it easier and faster for residents to access regional transportation networks, theme parks and the Orlando metro area.

“This project will deliver much-needed, shorter and more reliable travel times for area motorists,” Osceola County Commissioner Brandon Arrington said in a news release. “And it will help reduce congestion on local roadways by providing an efficient north and southbound alternative route between Cypress Parkway and U.S. Highway 17-92.”

The express authority said that it has also added new electronic tolling to eliminate the need to slow down at toll plazas by providing E-PASS or pay-by-plate billing.

The Poinciana Parkway is only the second expressway in Central Florida to have an electronic toll.

According to CFX, SR 538 will also improve the following:

• A new full interchange at Marigold Avenue.

• A newly rebuilt KOA Street half interchange.

• A realigned intersection at Cypress Parkway.

• New wrong-way detection devices and state-of-the-art intelligent transportation infrastructure.

• A divided expressway that separates traffic, enhancing driver safety.

