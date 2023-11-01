See how your child’s school performed in 2023 Kentucky test performance ratings

The Kentucky Department of Education released its 2022-2023 School Report Card data Tuesday.

The state categorizes each school’s overall indicator score by color — red (1, the lowest), orange, yellow, green and blue (5, the highest).

Graduation rate indicators were also released for each high school.

The Herald-Leader used this data to create a searchable report for every elementary, middle and high school in Kentucky.

Type in a school or district name into one of the fields below to see the rating and color.

If you want to view the entire list of schools, simply click “search.” You can sort the results according to different categories by clicking the column names and arrows.

Having difficulties accessing this database? Email Lauren Gorla at lgorla@herald-leader.com.