See what Christmas is like at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Bingham-Waggoner Estate was originally built in 1852. It is one of the most historic pre-civil war homes in the Midwest.

This time of year, the mansion is all dressed up for the holidays.

55 Christmas trees adorn the Victorian Era mansion, and more than 90% of the furnishings are original to the former owners.

“GloWild Around the World” at the Kansas City Zoo this holiday season

This was once the home of the nationally renowned artist and Missouri politician George Caleb Bingham.

Every nook and cranny of the home offers stories of the past, including many surprisingly modern conveniences.

“The family was quite innovative,” said estate docent Madeline Engelbrecht. “They have an icebox down in the kitchen that was the first ice box in Independence.”

“The bedrooms have sinks in them for comfort. The bathroom has a shower which was quite innovative for that time. 37 the light fixtures they brought in the electricity in the early 1900s that was again really innovative for the time.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Every year the historic Bingham-Waggoner is decorated differently. On Dec. 16th, they are doing special cocoa and cookies with Mrs. Claus for children who visit the estate.

You can buy tickets on their website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.