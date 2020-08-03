See the cities with the largest Black-white homeownership gaps

More than a half-century after the Civil Rights Act, there remains a gulf in the rates of homeownership between Blacks and whites in America’s largest cities.

Nationally, the 29-point gap between Black and white homeownership rates in the second quarter of 2020 was greater than it was in 1940. Experts say it is a product of decades of exclusionary legislative and financial practices that kept Black families from buying homes. But an NBC News analysis of Census Bureau data shows that the gap is even larger in some metro areas.

NBC News analyzed 2014-18 American Community Survey data to determine the gaps between Black and white homeownership levels in metropolitan statistical areas — urban regions with at least 40,000 Black households — and found that the Minneapolis-St Paul-Bloomington metro area in Minnesota and Wisconsin had the nation’s largest homeownership gap, at 51 points. The Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis region of Wisconsin came in second, followed by Rochester, New York.

See the full list of cities and their homeownership rates below.

Read Part 1 of the American dream while Black series.