See how Cleveland County restaurants rated in December inspections

Here are the North Carolina Department of Health’s restaurant and food stand inspection scores for Cleveland County conducted Nov. 28 through Dec. 20, 2023.

The North Carolina Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

The latest inspections include:

Arby’s, 123 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98.5

Arby’s, 216 Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, 98.5

Asian Bistro & Bubble Tea, 203 W. Warren St., Shelby, 97

Beehive Cafe, 501 N. Post Road, Shelby, 92

Biscuitville, 716 York Road, Kings Mountain, 99.5

Bojangles, 1801 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 96.5

Carolina Crossing Restaurant, 218 S. Main St., Grover, 97

Christie’s Kitchen, 110 Lee Drive, Polkville, 97

Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant, 1203 E. Marion St., Shelby, 98

Fisherman’s Feast, 1215 E. Marion St., Shelby, 95.5

Hardees, 509 E. King St., Kings Mountain, 99

Jammin J’s Pizza, 1011 Grove St., Shelby, 96.5

Jive Turkey Cafe, 137 S. Post Road, Shelby, 98

Johnny Ray’s Smokehouse, 4629 Fallston Road, Lawndale, 95

KFC, 409 E. King St., Kings Mountain, 97.5

McDonalds, 2001 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98

McDonalds, 206 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 96.5

Pizza Inn, 127 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 94.5

Sale Barn Cafe, 814 Wallace Grove Drive, Shelby, 93.5

Subway, 105 York Road, Kings Mountain, 99

T’s Tiny Cafe, 203 W. Warren St., Shelby, 98

The Dessert Bar, 131 E. College Ave., Shelby, 93

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Cleveland County Restaurant inspections Nov. 28-Dec. 30