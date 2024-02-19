See how Cleveland County restaurants rated after recent inspections

Red Bridges was one of the restaurants recently inspected in Cleveland County.

Here are the North Carolina Department of Health’s restaurant and food stand inspection scores for Cleveland County conducted Jan. 21, through Feb. 18, 2024.

The North Carolina Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Section conducts regular restaurant inspections to help keep residents and visitors safe.

Disclaimer: On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment. A few more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

The latest inspections include:

18 North Convenience and Café, 5245 Fallston Road, Lawndale, 95

238 Cherokee Grill, 222 S. Railroad Ave., Kings Mountain, 97

Applebee's, 433 Earl Road, Shelby, 96

Bojangles, 218 Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, 96

Bojangles, 600 E. Grover St., Shelby, 98

Bolton’s Grill, 2312 S. Post Road, Shelby, 98

Red Bridges Barbecue Lodge, 2000 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98

Burger King, 205 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98.5

Burger King, 718 York St., Kings Mountain, 94.5

Chat N Nibble, 415 N. Piedmont Ave., Kings Mountain, 95

Chen’s Chinese Restaurant, 209 W. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 97

Chick-fil-A, 719 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98

Chick-fil-A, 2001 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98.5

Domino’s Pizza, 110 W. King St., Kings Mountain, 98.5

Dunkin Donuts, 301 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 95.5

First Class Catering, 701-1 Suttle St., Shelby, 96.5

Hardees, 324 E. Grover St., Shelby, 97

IHOP, 700 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 98

KFC, 326 Grover St., Shelby, 97.5

Kings Cafe, 706 W. King St., Kings Mountain, 98

LeGrand Center, 1800 E. Marion St., Shelby, 97

Linwood Restaurant, 807 Cleveland Ave., Kings Mountain, 92.5

Mayberry’s Culinary Solutions, 1040 Beason Creek Road, Kings Mountain, 99.5

Mountain View Restaurant, 100 W. King St., Kings Mountain, 93.5

Papas and Beer Family Mexican Restaurant, 306-6 E. Dixon St., Shelby, 96.5

Pfeiffer Café and Confections, 116 E. Warren St., Shelby, 98.5

Pizza Hut, 1031 Shelby Road, Kings Mountain, 97

Pleasant City Wood Fired Grill, 233 S. Lafayette St., Shelby, 96

Rice Authentic Thai Restaurant, 318-1 E. Gold St., Kings Mountain, 98

Showmars, 1500 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 96.5

Thai Hut, 202 W. Mountain St., Kings Mountain, 90

The Bess Group, 722 Earl Road, Shelby, 96.5

The Depot Cafe, 202 Price St., Lattimore, 96

The Hub, 108 E. Grover St., Shelby, 96

The Quik Snak, 131 N. Main St., Boiling Springs, 96

The Skillet, 238 S. Cherokee St., Kings Mountain, 98

Zaxby’s, 2007 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby, 96

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: See how Cleveland County restaurants rated after recent inspections