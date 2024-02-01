See that ‘coming soon’ sign at Dadeland? New stores are on the way to the Kendall mall

Shoppers passing through Dadeland Mall’s second-floor south-side patio are getting a preview of a major new store set to open below.

The Gucci logo sits atop the message, “Opening spring 2024,” on signs inside and outside the mall, just underneath Earls Kitchen + Bar and near the Cheesecake Factory. And people are noticing. Dadeland shoppers are posting photos online of what’s coming.

Simon Property Group, which manages Dadeland and several other South Florida malls including Sawgrass Mills and The Falls, hasn’t gotten the green light to formally announce an opening date for Gucci, or two other coming attractions at the ever-evolving Kendall mall — Dick’s House of Sports (inside the former Nordstrom’s that closed in 2020) and Warby Parker — or to add them to their website just yet.

An announcement may come later in February, said Lourdes Rodriguez, Dadeland’s director of marketing and business development.

But in an email to the Miami Herald, she shared the names of four new retailers that have opened already in 2024 and five that will follow soon at Dadeland this year.

Signage signals the arrival of a new Gucci store under construction and set to open on the south side of Dadeland Mall in Kendall some time in 2024.

New Dadeland openings

Pura Vida, a Miami-based all-day cafe known for its healthy menu, opened a new location at Kendall’s Dadeland Mall in January 2024.

Four new additions have opened at Dadeland since January.

▪ Pura Vida Miami: A South Florida wellness and lifestyle brand with locations on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables, as well as in Downtown Doral, South Miami, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Miami Shores and Fort Lauderdale. Pura Vida opened at Dadeland in January and serves all-day breakfast items with an eye on nutrition. Look for chef-driven salads, wraps, bowls, raw, organic acai bowls, fresh-squeezed juice, superfood smoothies and artisanal coffees. Pura Vida is at the mall’s main entrance next to Apple.

▪ TAG Heuer: The luxury Swiss watchmaker has been in business for over 160 years. At Dadeland, not quite so long. Its new location is near the mall’s Center Court.

▪ Don Jediondo: Colombian cuisine restaurant serves burgers, sausages and pork belly, and Colombian arepas in Dadeland’s Dining Pavillion.

▪ Mia Collections: Latin-inspired design collections feature patterned dresses, brightly colored sets, comfortable swimwear and stylist shoes. The new store is near Everything But Water.

The new Tag Heuer store opened at Dadeland near the Kendall mall’s center court for 2024.

Coming to Dadeland

Expect more details on the Gucci, Dick’s and Warby Parker openings soon.

What we hear of the Dick’s House of Sports is that it will fill 147,000 square feet where Nordstrom once stood, and may feature batting cages and a rock-climbing wall, the South Florida Business Journal reported in October.

A traditional Dick’s Sporting Goods store is just across the street from the mall at Dadeland Station, and another Dick’s is about five miles south on Kendall Drive at the Palms at Town & Country mall.

Here are some “coming soon” to Dadeland stores Rodriguez, the mall’s marketing director for Simon, disclosed:

▪ Maceeo: A premium menswear and lifestyle brand that sells custom luxury pieces, upscale athleisure (what fashionable jocks may want to wear), signature dress shirts, jackets, footwear and timepieces. The store will be located near the main entrance and the Apple Store.

▪ Tutto Piccolo: A children’s clothing store established in 1980 sells for the newborn to preteen and will be across from Banana Republic and near Macy’s Fashion and Zales.

▪ Tommy Bahama: The store closed its original Dadeland store near the Fashion Wing entrance but will open in a new location at the mall near Zales in 2024.

▪ Kendra Scott: The jeweler’s flagship store is in Austin, Texas, but has sold its brand at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstromfor more than 20 years.

▪ Ben’s Pizza. There’s a Ben’s Pizza at 401 Biscayne Blvd. Soon, Kendall shoppers will get a slice.