See Which Communities In MA Will Get At-Home Tests: Patch PM

Investigators identified the body found behind Wakefield High School last week as the remains of a man who went missing in May 2020.

A man was set to face charges Monday after police say he 'senselessly' attacked a 92-year-old man at an MBTA station over the weekend.

The victim of a homicide that happened Saturday night in Saugus has been identified by the Essex District Attorney's Office.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that 102 communities across the state would get rapid, at-home coronavirus tests to distribute to residents. The state picked communities based on the number of families living below the federal poverty level.

At-home COVID-19 tests have become a hot commodity in recent weeks as residents seek an extra level of safety around the holidays on top of vaccines. But the tests are also expensive, running as high as $25 for some kits.

See the full list of communities in Massachusetts that will begin getting the tests as soon as Tuesday.

Arrest in 'senseless' attack: A man was set to face charges Monday after police say he 'senselessly' attacked a 92-year-old man at a Quincy MBTA station over the weekend. MBTA Transit Police responded to the Quincy Center Station Saturday at 2:30 p.m. after receiving an assault report on an elderly man.

Hockey history in Worcester: A Waltham woman broke a professional hockey glass ceiling — or perhaps ice ceiling — during a Worcester Railers game over the weekend. During Saturday's match between the Worcester Railers and the Maine Mariners, Laura Schmidlein became the first woman to officiate a game in the 34 years the ECHL has been in existence.

Homicide victim identified: The victim of a homicide that happened Saturday night in Saugus has been identified by the Essex District Attorney's Office. On Monday, authorities named Michael Norton, 26, as the victim of the fatal incident at the Essex Landing apartment complex.

Police rally around 6-year-old with cancer: Police officers from around Massachusetts dropped by the Malden Police Department on Friday to show their support for a local boy battling cancer. Six-year-old Mauro Polanco was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in August 2020, the police department said. Cops For Kids With Cancer donated $5,000 to the Polanco family.

Student dies in crash: Police say an 11th grade student from Brockton High School was killed in a crash Sunday night. First responders arrived at the scene near 422 East St. around 9:28 p.m. Sunday to find a car had struck a utility pole and tree. Police say the driver was trapped inside the car against a tree, with a snapped utility pole close by.

Investigators identified the body found behind Wakefield High School last week as the remains of a man who went missing in May 2020. A crew surveying a wooded area behind the school found the remains of Patrick Shea, 68, of Wakefield, last Tuesday. The Middlesex District Attorney's office released the identification on Sunday. While the investigation is ongoing, the office said it does not suspect foul play. Shea was last seen at his home near downtown Wakefield on May 6, 2020.

Worcester may exit civil service: A committee has been asked to study whether Worcester should stop using the civil service system to hire police and firefighters. The committee will meet on Monday evening about the issue, and is expected to recommend a series of public meetings about the major change in hiring.



