SEE IT: Crook brutally beats Queens pawn shop owner

Detectives have released crystal clear images and a video of the man they say mercilessly beat a Queens pawn shop owner with a metal rod during a jewelry heist, cops said.

The suspect walked into the Global Pawn Shop on Jamaica Ave. and 179th St. about 1 p.m. Monday with some watches he was trying to peddle, NYPD sources with knowledge of the case said.

As he tried to sell the watches, he forced his way into the back of the shop and beat the 60-year-old owner with a small metal rod, leaving him with serious critical injuries.

Security video recovered from inside the pawn shop shows the suspect knocking the pawn shop owner to the ground and repeatedly striking him.

The pawn shop owner raises his hand to try to block the blows, but can’t stop the onslaught, the video shows.

The suspect fled the store with some jewelry, cops said.

Another customer walked in a short time later and found the victim unconscious on the floor. His injuries were so severe that responding officers first thought that the victim had been shot, police said.

Cops on Tuesday released a grainy surveillance image of the suspect as he fled the scene. The man had a mask covering his face, but cops noted his distinctive green Adidas baseball cap.

Conducting a further canvass for video in the area, cops managed to track the suspect down to a building he has been known to frequent, police sources said. After combing through days of video footage, cops recovered images of the suspect wearing different clothes without his mask.

The man, who’s described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with a medium build, was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a hood, a black backpack, green pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.