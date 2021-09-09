SEE IT: Crook fires gun in Brooklyn jewelry store robbery

A masked crook fired off a shot inside a downtown Brooklyn jewelry store as he robbed the place of $100,000 in pricey baubles, shocking video released by police on Thursday shows.

The gunman casually entered Prince St. Jewelers inside the City Point mall at Albee Square in around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday and began waving his pistol around demanding money and jewelry, police said.

When employees didn’t move fast enough, the suspect fired a round into the wall, surveillance video from inside the store shows.

Employees handed over $875 in cash and $100,000 in chains and other jewelry from display cases, officials said.

The thief, who was wearing a pizza delivery backpack and carrying a Target bag, fled the store without harming anyone.

Cops released the video in the hopes someone recognizes the crook.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.