SEE IT: Crooked customer lunges over Queens McDonald’s counter, snatches $1,000 from open register

A crooked customer paying for a meal at a Queens McDonald’s lunged over the counter to swipe over $1,000 in cash from the open register, startling surveillance video released Sunday shows.

The robber placed his order at the fast food joint on Myrtle Ave. near Palmetto St. in Ridgewood just before 1:40 p.m. Friday, police said.

He pulled out a five-dollar bill to pay. When the worker opened the register the suspect reached around the COVID partition and grabbed as much cash as he could, dumping the drawer onto the floor in his haste before running off.

Dressed in a black hoodie and white face mask, he got away with $1,116 in cash, speeding off in a dark gray Nissan Rogue, cops said.

The heist came just a day after a man snuck into a McDonald’s break room in Manhattan and stole employee credit cards — only to use one of the stolen cards at the same fast food location.

Police are searching for both crooks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.